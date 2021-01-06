Log in
TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Outlets to Participate in 23rd Annual ICR Conference

01/06/2021 | 04:32pm EST
GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, today announced that Stephen Yalof, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am EST. A link to the live webcast of the discussion will be available through Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.  An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.  

Investor Contact Information



Cyndi Holt 

Jim Williams

VP, Investor Relations

EVP & CFO

336-834-6892 

336-834-6800                                                             

cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com        

jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com 


Media Contact Information


Quentin Pell
VP, Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk Management
336-834-6827
quentin.pell@tangeroutlets.com   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlets-to-participate-in-23rd-annual-icr-conference-301202318.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
