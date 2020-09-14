Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.    SKT

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Provides Liquidity And Operational Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) today provided liquidity and operational updates.

The Company's operations generated positive cash flow again in August. Tanger repaid its unsecured lines of credit in full during August using internally generated cash flow. The Company had total liquidity at the end of August of approximately $606.6 million, including $6.6 million of cash on hand and $600.0 million of unused capacity under its lines of credit.

For August, rent collections improved to 85% of billed rents, excluding variable rents and lease termination fees. July collections represented 81% of rents billed, up from the 77% previously reported on August 4, 2020. Second quarter collections have improved to 40% of rents billed from 33% as previously reported as of July 31, 2020.

Consolidated portfolio occupancy at the end of August was 93.7%, reflecting year-to-date store closures totaling 542,000 square feet related to tenant bankruptcy filings and restructuring announcements. As of September 13, open stores represented over 98% of total occupied stores in the consolidated portfolio and nearly 98% of both leased square footage and annualized base rent. Traffic over the last six weeks has averaged 89% of prior year levels.

The Company will participate in the Bank of America Securities Real Estate Virtual Conference September 15 and 16, 2020. The statements in this release regarding the Company's results for August and September 2020 are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results that may be expected for the third quarter of 2020 or the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year and are subject to the completion of normal quarter-end accounting procedures.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact Information




Cyndi Holt 

Jim Williams

VP, Investor Relations 

EVP & CFO

336-834-6892 

336-834-6800

cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com 

jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com





Media Contact Information


Quentin Pell

VP, Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk Management

336-834-6827 

quentin.pell@tangeroutlets.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-provides-liquidity-and-operational-updates-301130493.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.
05:57pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Provides Liquidity And Operational Updates
PR
09/10TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets will begin the 2020 Holiday Season Early..
PR
09/02TANGER OUTLETS : and HeadCount Partner to Boost Voter Registration Ahead of 2020..
PR
08/10TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
08/06TANGER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/05TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Reports Second Quarter Results & Provides COVID-..
PR
07/31TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets Gears Up For Back To School
PR
07/21TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
06/24TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlet Centers Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Ear..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group