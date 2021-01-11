Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.    SKT

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Provides Liquidity And Operational Updates

01/11/2021 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, today provided liquidity and operational updates.

"Our traffic and strong cash collection metrics clearly demonstrate the importance of our open-air outlet centers to retailers and consumers," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company's operations continued to generate positive cash flow throughout the second half of 2020. As of January 6, 2021, Tanger's total liquidity was more than $680 million, including more than $80 million of cash on hand and $600 million of unused capacity under its unsecured lines of credit. Collections through that date exceeded 90% of fourth quarter 2020 rents billed and more than 40% of the deferred rents due in 2021 had been collected, the majority of which was prepaid by tenants during December.

Consolidated portfolio occupancy was 91.9% as of December 31, 2020. As expected, this reflects approximately 317,000 square feet of space recaptured during the fourth quarter related to tenant bankruptcies and restructuring announcements by retailers for a total of 903,000 square feet during 2020. Traffic during the fourth quarter represented approximately 90% of prior year levels.  

In November, the Company offered a voluntary early retirement plan to certain employees who elected to participate by December 1, 2020. These employees will retire on March 31, 2021 to ensure an orderly transition. Tanger expects to recognize a charge to general and administrative expense of approximately $2.3 million, including approximately $575,000 that was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.7 million to be recognized during the first quarter of 2021. 

The Company will participate in the ICR Conference today at 10:30 a.m. EST. Stephen Yalof will host a fireside chat moderated by Todd Thomas, equity research analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets. A link to the webcast is available on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlet.com.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com

Investor Contact 

Media Contact

Cyndi Holt 

Quentin Pell

VP of Investor Relations 

VP of Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk

Cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com

Management


Quentin.pell@tangeroutlets.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-provides-liquidity-and-operational-updates-301204698.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.
07:35aTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07:32aTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Provides Liquidity And Operational Updates
PR
01/06TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets to Participate in 23rd Annual ICR Confer..
PR
01/05TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Appoints Steven Tanger Executive Chair, Stephen ..
MT
01/05TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
2020TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Agrees to Lease Space for COVID-19 Testing
MT
2020TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets Appoints Deanna Dancy as Vice President ..
PR
2020TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets Partners with Delivering Good to Support..
PR
2020TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets and LugLess Partner to Make Holiday Shop..
PR
2020TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC. : to Present at Nareit's REITworld 2020
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ