Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKT   US8754651060

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
14.46 USD   +1.69%
04:05pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.(NYSE : SKT) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.(NYSE : SKT) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Williams James Floyd
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC [SKT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Executive VP & CFO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3200 NORTHLINE AVENUE, SUITE 360
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
GREENSBORO NC 27408
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Williams James Floyd
3200 NORTHLINE AVENUE, SUITE 360

GREENSBORO, NC27408

Executive VP & CFO
Signatures
/s/ Chad D. Perry, attorney-in-fact for Mr. Williams. 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.
04:05pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.( : SKT) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Inde..
CI
06/24TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.( : SKT) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.( : SKT) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.( : SKT) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.( : SKT) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/22Compass Point Adjusts Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Target to $21 From $23, Maint..
MT
06/16Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
PR
06/06Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CFO James Williams to Leave Company
MT
06/06Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dismisses CFO James Williams Effective July 1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 433 M - -
Net income 2022 75,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 5,44%
Capitalization 1 484 M 1 484 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
EV / Sales 2023 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 442
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,22 $
Average target price 17,83 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Yalof President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Floyd Williams Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steven B. Tanger Executive Chairman
Ricky L. Farrar Vice President-Information Technologies
Leslie A. Swanson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.-25.57%1 484
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-40.59%31 195
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.77%17 210
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-18.13%12 218
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-21.29%10 223
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-10.55%7 564