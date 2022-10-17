Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKT   US8754651060

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
16.43 USD   +1.05%
04:06pTanger Outlets Closes on $325 Million Unsecured Term Loan Facility
PR
10/11Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend by 10% to $0.88 Per Share; Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share Payable Nov. 15 to Holders of Record on Oct. 31
MT
10/11Tanger Increases Dividend by 10%
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tanger Outlets Closes on $325 Million Unsecured Term Loan Facility

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Increases Total Capacity by $25 Million

Extends Maturity to January 2027

Reduces Pricing Grid Spread

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, today announced that its operating partnership, Tanger Properties Limited Partnership, has amended its $300 million unsecured term loan, increasing total capacity to $325 million, extending maturity through January 2027 (plus a one-year extension option), and reducing the applicable pricing margin from LIBOR plus 125 basis points to adjusted SOFR plus 120 basis points based on Tanger's current credit rating. The amendment also incorporates a sustainability metric, reducing the applicable grid-based interest rate spread by one basis point annually, subject to meeting certain thresholds. 

"We appreciate the continued strong support we have received from our lender group, particularly in light of challenging conditions in the debt markets," commented Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This amendment improves our liquidity, leaves no unsecured debt maturities until 2026, and further strengthens Tanger's balance sheet as part of our commitment to deliver long-term growth for shareholders."

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Regions Capital Markets, a division of Regions Bank, TD Bank, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc. and U.S. Bank National Association served as Joint Lead Arrangers while First Citizens Bank and Trust Company served as a Lender.

Tanger also recently refinanced secured mortgages at its Columbus, OH and Southaven, MS (Memphis) properties, extending the maturity dates to October 2032 and October 2026 (plus a one-year extension option), respectively. As a result of these financing activities, the weighted average term to maturity of total outstanding debt, including extension options and Tanger's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint ventures, was increased from 4.8 years to 5.9 years.

(PRNewsfoto/Tanger Outlets)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.0 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact Information

Doug McDonald

SVP, Finance and Capital Markets

T: (336) 856-6066

TangerIR@tangeroutlets.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlets-closes-on-325-million-unsecured-term-loan-facility-301650830.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
