  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKT   US8754651060

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:54:05 2023-05-26 am EDT
20.01 USD   +0.33%
Tanger Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

05/26/2023 | 09:16am EDT
GREENSBORO, N.C., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® Outlets (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702. A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tanger.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from August 4, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on August 18, 2023 by dialing 1-877-660-6853, replay access code #13739144.  An online archive of the webcast will also be available through August 18, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Tanger Outlets)

About Tanger® Outlets

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and has been a publicly traded REIT since 1993. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tanger.com.

Investor Contact Information
Doug McDonald
SVP, Finance and Capital Markets
T: (336) 856-6066
TangerIR@tanger.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-schedules-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301835592.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
