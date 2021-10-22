Tango Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

Disclaimer and Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this Presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, Tango's future financial and operating performance, goals, expectations, beliefs, development plans and development objectives for Tango's product pipeline. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "achievable", "milestones", "goal", "forecast", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. For example, statements concerning the following include or constitute forward-looking statements: Tango's ability to identify, develop and commercialize drug candidates; the future anticipated benefits and future product candidates identified through the Tango discovery platform; the expected timing of: (i) development candidate declaration for certain targets, (ii) initiating IND-enabling studies; (iii) filing INDs, (iv) clinical trial initiation and (v) the release of preliminary safety and efficacy data and final safety and efficacy data from clinical trials; expected paths to clinical proof of concept for pipeline products; potential future product registrations for treatment of certain cancer tumor types; the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical and/or clinical trials with respect to PRMT5 and potential future drug candidates; TNG908 is a potentially first in class PRMT5 inhibitor that is synthetic lethal with MTAP deletion; the various steps to be taken in Tango's comprehensive development plan; the expected benefits and the timing of development and launch of the next generation PRMT5 inhibitors; in- licensed and internal chemical matters provides what is expected to be an optimized IP position for USP1 pipeline product; recent improvements in crystal structure may drive future potency gains in USP1; the STK11 mutation enables the first potential genetic patient selection for an immuno-oncology clinical trial; estimates of Tango's total addressable market and patient opportunity, future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and the need for additional financing; Tango's ability to advance TNG908/PRMT5 or other future product candidates into, and successfully complete, preclinical studies and clinical studies; the multiple key milestones identified in this Presentation that are considered achievable; the projected milestones for TNG908/PRMT5 (including the completion of phase 1/2 trials, registrational studies start up and development of additional next generation inhibitors); the projected milestones for the product pipeline; the discovery pipeline has the potential to deliver one new IND every 12 to 18 months; the TNG908 composition of matter patent application that has been filed with patent offices will provide meaningful patent protection through at least 2041; and Tango has a cash balance that provides a runway into second half of 2024. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Tango and its management are inherently uncertain. Drug development and commercialization involves a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: Tango has a limited operating history and has not generated any revenue to date from drug sales, and may never become profitable; Tango has incurred significant operating losses and anticipates continued losses for the foreseeable future; we will need to raise capital in the future and if we are unable to raise capital when needed or on attractive terms, we would be forced to delay, scale back or discontinue some of our development programs or future commercialization efforts; we may be unable to advance our preclinical development programs into and through the clinic for safety or efficacy reasons or commercialize our product candidates or experience significant delays in doing so as a result of factors beyond Tango's control; Tango's approach to the discovery and development of product candidates is novel and unproven, which makes it difficult to predict the time, cost of development, and likelihood of successfully developing any products; Tango may not identify or discover additional product candidates (including next generation products) or may expend limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success; delays or difficulties in the initiation or enrollment of patients in clinical trials could delay or prevent receipt of regulatory approvals; our products candidates may cause adverse or other undesirable side effects that could, among other things, delay or prevent regulatory approval; even if we obtain regulatory approval to market a product, we will be subject to ongoing obligations and continued regulatory review, which may result in significant expense; our dependence on third parties for conducting clinical trials and producing drug product; our ability to obtain and maintain patent and other intellectual property protection for our technology and product candidates or the scope of intellectual property protection obtained is not sufficiently broad; and delays and other impacts on product development and clinical trials from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Tango's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors referenced in Tango's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this presentation, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Tango specifically disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and Tango's own internal estimates and research. In addition, the market data included in this presentation involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while Tango believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Confidential | 2