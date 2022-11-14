TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d d : Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory board session

Tankerska Next Generation d.d.

B. Petranovića 4 Tel. +385 23 202 135 23 000 Zadar, Croatia e-mail:tng@tng.hr www.tng.hr

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………

CROATIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPERVISORY AGENCY

Ulica Franje Račkog 6, 10 000 Zagreb

THE ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE

Ivana Lučića 2a, 10 000 Zagreb

CROATIAN NEWS AGENCY

Marulićev trg 16, 10 000 Zagreb

WEBSITE OF THE ISSUER

Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Official Market

ISIN: HRTPNGRA0000

Ticker: TPNG-R-A

LEI: 74780000Y04HB9CIA883

Member State: Republic of Croatia

November 14th, 2022

Subject: Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory Board session

We hereby announce that the session of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation will be held on November 21st, 2022, to decide on granting authority (approval) on the disposal of own shares through a voluntary takeover offer by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.

Tankerska Next Generation d.d.

.…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………