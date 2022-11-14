Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Tankerska Next Generation d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPNG   HRTPNGRA0000

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.

(TPNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
77.00 HRK    0.00%
10:05aTankerska Next Generation D D : Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory board session
PU
09:45aTankerska Next Generation D D : Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory Board session
PU
11/04Tankerska Next Generation D D : Invitation to the General Assembly of Tankerska Next Generation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d d : Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory board session

11/14/2022 | 10:05am EST
Tankerska Next Generation d.d.

B. Petranovića 4

Tel. +385 23 202 135

23 000 Zadar, Croatia

e-mail:tng@tng.hr

www.tng.hr

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………

CROATIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPERVISORY AGENCY

Ulica Franje Račkog 6, 10 000 Zagreb

THE ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE

Ivana Lučića 2a, 10 000 Zagreb

CROATIAN NEWS AGENCY

Marulićev trg 16, 10 000 Zagreb

WEBSITE OF THE ISSUER

Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Official Market

ISIN: HRTPNGRA0000

Ticker: TPNG-R-A

LEI: 74780000Y04HB9CIA883

Member State: Republic of Croatia

November 14th, 2022

Subject: Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory Board session

We hereby announce that the session of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation will be held on November 21st, 2022, to decide on granting authority (approval) on the disposal of own shares through a voluntary takeover offer by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.

Tankerska Next Generation d.d.

.…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Tankerska Next Generation Shipping Joint Stock Company

MBS (registration number) 110046753 Commercial Court in Zadar

Božidara Petranovića 4, 23 000 Zadar, Croatia

Share capital: 436,667,250.00 HRK paid completely

Short name of the company: Tankerska Next Generation d.d.

Issued shares: 8,733,345 ordinary shares with no par value

Incorporated 22 August 2014

The President of Supervisory Board: Ivica Pijaca

Company's Bank Account:

The Management Board: John Karavanić

Privredna Banka Zagreb Inc., Zagreb

OIB (personal identification number): 30312968003

IBAN HR86 2340 0091 1106 7758 7

VAT identification number: HR30312968003

Swift code: PBZGHR2X

Disclaimer

Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 15:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 254 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net income 2021 -87,0 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 481 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 670 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 5,79%
Chart TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.
Duration : Period :
Tankerska Next Generation d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Karavanic Chief Executive Officer
Marko Znaor Secretary & Finance Manager
Ivica Pijaca Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivan Malik Operations Manager
Nikola Kocica Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.84.21%92
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.130.64%10 168
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.281.42%2 577
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.194.96%2 125
FLEX LNG LTD.75.03%1 845
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.84.78%1 560