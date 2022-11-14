TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d d : Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory board session

Tankerska Next Generation d.d.
November 14th, 2022
Subject: Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory Board session
We hereby announce that the session of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation will be held on November 21st, 2022, to decide on granting authority (approval) on the disposal of own shares through a voluntary takeover offer by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.
