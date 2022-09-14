TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d d : Notification on transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d.d.
|
B. Petranovića 4
|
Tel. +385 23 202 135
|
23 000 Zadar, Croatia
|
Fax. +385 23 250 580
|
www.tng.hr
|
e-mail:tng@tng.hr
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………
CROATIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPERVISORY AGENCY
Ulica Franje Račkog 6, 10 000 Zagreb
THE ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE
Ivana Lučića 2a, 10 000 Zagreb
CROATIAN NEWS AGENCY
Marulićev trg 16, 10 000 Zagreb
WEBSITE OF THE ISSUER
Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Official Market
ISIN: HRTPNGRA0000
Ticker: TPNG-R-A
LEI: 74780000Y04HB9CIA883
Member State: Republic of Croatia
September 14th, 2022
Subject: Notification about acquirement of shares
Tankerska Next Generation d.d. (TNG d.d.) announces that on on September 9th, 2022 Tankerska plovidba d.d., from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, acquired 213,600 shares without nominal value, of the company Tankerska Next Generation from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, ticker: TPNG, on the regulated market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, at the average selling price of HRK 66.00 per share.
The prescribed information on the provided template is given below.
TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d.d.
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Tankerska Next Generation Shipping Joint Stock Company Božidara Petranovića 4, 23 000 Zadar, Croatia
Short name of the company: Tankerska Next Generation Inc. Incorporated 22 August 2014
Company's Bank Account: Privredna Banka Zagreb Inc., Zagreb IBAN HR86 2340 0091 1106 7758 7 Swift code: PBZGHR2X
MBS (registration number) 110046753 Commercial Court in Zadar Share capital: 436,667,250.00 HRK paid completely
Issued shares: 8,733,345 ordinary shares with no par value
The President of Supervisory Board: Ivica Pijaca
The Management Board: John Karavanić
OIB (personal identification number): 30312968003
VAT identification number: HR30312968003