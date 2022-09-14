TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d d : Notification on transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d.d.

Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Official Market

ISIN: HRTPNGRA0000

Ticker: TPNG-R-A

LEI: 74780000Y04HB9CIA883

Member State: Republic of Croatia

September 14th, 2022

Subject: Notification about acquirement of shares

Tankerska Next Generation d.d. (TNG d.d.) announces that on on September 9th, 2022 Tankerska plovidba d.d., from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, acquired 213,600 shares without nominal value, of the company Tankerska Next Generation from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, ticker: TPNG, on the regulated market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, at the average selling price of HRK 66.00 per share.

The prescribed information on the provided template is given below.

