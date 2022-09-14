Advanced search
    TPNG   HRTPNGRA0000

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.

(TPNG)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
61.00 HRK   -3.17%
06:10aTANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D : Notification on transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
07/29Tankerska Next Generation d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D : Management and Supervisory Board meeting held
PU
TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d d : Notification on transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities

09/14/2022
TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d.d.

B. Petranovića 4

Tel. +385 23 202 135

23 000 Zadar, Croatia

Fax. +385 23 250 580

www.tng.hr

e-mail:tng@tng.hr

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………

CROATIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPERVISORY AGENCY

Ulica Franje Račkog 6, 10 000 Zagreb

THE ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE

Ivana Lučića 2a, 10 000 Zagreb

CROATIAN NEWS AGENCY

Marulićev trg 16, 10 000 Zagreb

WEBSITE OF THE ISSUER

Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Official Market

ISIN: HRTPNGRA0000

Ticker: TPNG-R-A

LEI: 74780000Y04HB9CIA883

Member State: Republic of Croatia

September 14th, 2022

Subject: Notification about acquirement of shares

Tankerska Next Generation d.d. (TNG d.d.) announces that on on September 9th, 2022 Tankerska plovidba d.d., from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, acquired 213,600 shares without nominal value, of the company Tankerska Next Generation from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, ticker: TPNG, on the regulated market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, at the average selling price of HRK 66.00 per share.

The prescribed information on the provided template is given below.

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d.d.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Tankerska Next Generation Shipping Joint Stock Company Božidara Petranovića 4, 23 000 Zadar, Croatia

Short name of the company: Tankerska Next Generation Inc. Incorporated 22 August 2014

Company's Bank Account: Privredna Banka Zagreb Inc., Zagreb IBAN HR86 2340 0091 1106 7758 7 Swift code: PBZGHR2X

MBS (registration number) 110046753 Commercial Court in Zadar Share capital: 436,667,250.00 HRK paid completely

Issued shares: 8,733,345 ordinary shares with no par value

The President of Supervisory Board: Ivica Pijaca

The Management Board: John Karavanić

OIB (personal identification number): 30312968003

VAT identification number: HR30312968003

Disclaimer

Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
