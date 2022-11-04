Tankerska Next Generation d d : Invitation to the General Assembly of Tankerska Next Generation

Invitation to the General Assembly of Tankerska Next Generation

Pursuant to Article 277, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and in connection with the provisions of Article 42 of the Act on the Takeover of Joint-Stock Companies, the Management Board of the TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION shipping joint stock company, with a registered seat in Zadar, B. Petranovića No. 4 (hereinafter: the "Company" or "TNG"), has on November, 4th, 2022, rendered the decision on the convention of the General Assembly, and hereby invites the shareholders of the Company to the



GENERAL ASSEMBLY of TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d.d.

which will be held on November 21st, 2022, at 10:00 hours at the

Company headquarters, Božidara Petranovića 4, Zadar

with the following agenda:

1. Opening of the General Assembly, establishing the present and proxy shareholders attendance list;

2. Decision on granting authority (approval) to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company to decide on the disposal of own shares through a voluntary takeover offer by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d. (hereinafter: "Bidder" / "Offerer") published on October 27, 2022.

