  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Tankerska Next Generation d.d.
  News
  Summary
    TPNG   HRTPNGRA0000

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.

(TPNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
77.00 HRK    0.00%
Tankerska Next Generation D D : Invitation to the General Assembly of Tankerska Next Generation
PU
Tankerska Next Generation D D : Management opinion of the target company Tankerska Next Generation d.d. about the takeover offer
PU
Tankerska Next Generation D D : Management and Supervisory Board meeting held
PU
Tankerska Next Generation d d : Invitation to the General Assembly of Tankerska Next Generation

11/04/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Invitation to the General Assembly of Tankerska Next Generation

Pursuant to Article 277, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and in connection with the provisions of Article 42 of the Act on the Takeover of Joint-Stock Companies, the Management Board of the TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION shipping joint stock company, with a registered seat in Zadar, B. Petranovića No. 4 (hereinafter: the "Company" or "TNG"), has on November, 4th, 2022, rendered the decision on the convention of the General Assembly, and hereby invites the shareholders of the Company to the


GENERAL ASSEMBLY of TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION d.d.
which will be held on November 21st, 2022, at 10:00 hours at the
Company headquarters, Božidara Petranovića 4, Zadar

with the following agenda:

1. Opening of the General Assembly, establishing the present and proxy shareholders attendance list;
2. Decision on granting authority (approval) to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company to decide on the disposal of own shares through a voluntary takeover offer by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d. (hereinafter: "Bidder" / "Offerer") published on October 27, 2022.

Back

Disclaimer

Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 11:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
