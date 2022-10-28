Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Tankerska Next Generation d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPNG   HRTPNGRA0000

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.

(TPNG)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
76.20 HRK   +1.33%
Tankerska Next Generation d d : Management and Supervisory Board meeting held

10/28/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Management and Supervisory Board meeting held

The meeting of the Management and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation was held on October 28th, 2022, and the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 were adopted.

The unaudited financial statements for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 were submitted to the Zagreb Stock Exchange and the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency and are posted on TNG's website.

Disclaimer

Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 12:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 254 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net income 2021 -87,0 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2021 481 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 663 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 5,79%
Chart TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.
Duration : Period :
Tankerska Next Generation d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Karavanic Chief Executive Officer
Marko Znaor Secretary & Finance Manager
Ivica Pijaca Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivan Malik Operations Manager
Nikola Kocica Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.82.30%88
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.121.55%9 631
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.274.32%2 588
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.186.51%2 061
FLEX LNG LTD.66.70%1 706
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.69.75%1 446