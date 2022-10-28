Tankerska Next Generation d d : Management and Supervisory Board meeting held

Management and Supervisory Board meeting held
Back
The meeting of the Management and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation was held on October 28th, 2022, and the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 were adopted.
The unaudited financial statements for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 were submitted to the Zagreb Stock Exchange and the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency and are posted on TNG's website.
Disclaimer
Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 12:19:01 UTC.