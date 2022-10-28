Tankerska Next Generation d d : Management and Supervisory Board meeting held

Management and Supervisory Board meeting held

The meeting of the Management and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation was held on October 28th, 2022, and the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 were adopted.

The unaudited financial statements for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 were submitted to the Zagreb Stock Exchange and the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency and are posted on TNG's website.

