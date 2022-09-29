Tankerska Next Generation d d : Notification about acquirement of shares

Notification about acquirement of shares

Tankerska Next Generation d.d. (TNG d.d.) announces that on September 26th, 2022 Tankerska plovidba d.d., from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, acquired 96,800 shares without nominal value, of the company Tankerska Next Generation from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, ticker: TPNG, on the regulated market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, at the average selling price of HRK 75.00 per share and that on September 27th, 2022 Tankerska plovidba d.d., from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, acquired 954,453 shares without nominal value, of the company Tankerska Next Generation from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, ticker: TPNG, on the regulated market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, at the average selling price of HRK 77.9402 per share.

The prescribed information on the provided template is given below.