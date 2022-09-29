Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Tankerska Next Generation d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPNG   HRTPNGRA0000

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.

(TPNG)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
75.60 HRK   -3.57%
10:24aTankerska Next Generation D D : Notification about acquirement of shares
PU
09/26Tankerska Next Generation D D : Notification on transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
09/26Tankerska Next Generation D D : Notification about acquirement of shares
PU
Tankerska Next Generation d d : Notification about acquirement of shares

09/29/2022 | 10:24am EDT
Notification about acquirement of shares

Tankerska Next Generation d.d. (TNG d.d.) announces that on September 26th, 2022 Tankerska plovidba d.d., from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, acquired 96,800 shares without nominal value, of the company Tankerska Next Generation from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, ticker: TPNG, on the regulated market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, at the average selling price of HRK 75.00 per share and that on September 27th, 2022 Tankerska plovidba d.d., from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, acquired 954,453 shares without nominal value, of the company Tankerska Next Generation from Zadar, Božidara Petranovića 4, ticker: TPNG, on the regulated market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, at the average selling price of HRK 77.9402 per share.

The prescribed information on the provided template is given below.

Disclaimer

Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 14:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 254 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net income 2021 -87,0 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net Debt 2021 481 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 658 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.
Duration : Period :
Tankerska Next Generation d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Karavanic Chief Executive Officer
Marko Znaor Secretary & Finance Manager
Ivica Pijaca Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivan Malik Operations Manager
Nikola Kocica Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.80.86%84
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.132.66%10 170
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.229.66%2 342
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.137.81%1 735
FLEX LNG LTD.69.14%1 642
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.56.65%1 335