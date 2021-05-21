Tankerska Next Generation d d : Share acquisition notice

Share acquisition notice

Tankerska Next Generation Shipping Joint Stock Company ('Company'), further to the announcement from November 2nd, 2020 regarding the launch of the Share Buy-Back Programme, from November 2nd, 2020 to November 2nd, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Capital Market Act and the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange ('ZSE'), hereby announces that the investment company Intercapital securities Ltd., in the name and on behalf of the Company, made the following acquisition of the Company's treasury shares over the regulated market of the ZSE:

• on May 19th, 2021, a total of 300 shares, identification code TPNG, at a weighted average price of HRK 45.00 per share, representing 0.0034% of the Company's share capital.

Details of executed transaction are set out in the template, supplementary to this notice.

Subsequently to this acquisition, the Company holds in total 28,319 treasury shares, representing 0.3243% of the share capital.