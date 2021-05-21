Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Tankerska Next Generation d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPNG   HRTPNGRA0000

TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.

(TPNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tankerska Next Generation d d : Share acquisition notice

05/21/2021 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share acquisition notice

Tankerska Next Generation Shipping Joint Stock Company ('Company'), further to the announcement from November 2nd, 2020 regarding the launch of the Share Buy-Back Programme, from November 2nd, 2020 to November 2nd, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Capital Market Act and the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange ('ZSE'), hereby announces that the investment company Intercapital securities Ltd., in the name and on behalf of the Company, made the following acquisition of the Company's treasury shares over the regulated market of the ZSE:

• on May 19th, 2021, a total of 300 shares, identification code TPNG, at a weighted average price of HRK 45.00 per share, representing 0.0034% of the Company's share capital.

Details of executed transaction are set out in the template, supplementary to this notice.

Subsequently to this acquisition, the Company holds in total 28,319 treasury shares, representing 0.3243% of the share capital.

Back

Disclaimer

Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.
04:21aTANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Share acquisition notice
PU
04/29TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Annual financial report of TNG is available in ..
PU
04/28TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Annual financial report of TNG is also availabl..
PU
04/28TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Management and Supervisory Board meeting held
PU
04/22TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Announcement of the Management and the Supervis..
PU
04/07TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Share acquisition notice
PU
03/31TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Share acquisition notice
PU
03/16TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Secured long-term loan facility agreement in th..
PU
02/25TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.  : 4th quarter report
CO
02/24TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D D  : Management and Supervisory Board meeting held
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 241 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net income 2020 -31,7 M -5,11 M -5,11 M
Net Debt 2020 437 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 392 M 63,7 M 63,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,36x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.
Duration : Period :
Tankerska Next Generation d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Karavanic Chief Executive Officer
Marko Znaor Secretary & Finance Manager
Ivica Pijaca Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivan Malik Operations Manager
Nikola Kocica Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TANKERSKA NEXT GENERATION D.D.4.65%64
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.17.70%3 902
BW LPG LIMITED21.10%1 190
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.93.83%1 183
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.16.06%1 041
FLEX LNG LTD.45.94%703