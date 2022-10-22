Advanced search
    532790   INE483C01032

TANLA PLATFORMS LIMITED

(532790)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
781.00 INR   -4.46%
Tanla Platforms : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Tanla Platforms' Consolidated Net Profit Declines in Fiscal Q2
MT
Tanla Platforms Gets Board Nod for Share Buyback
MT
Tanla Platforms : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/22/2022 | 01:50am EDT
Tanla Platforms Limited

T: +91-40-40099999

(Formerly known as Tanla Solutions Limited)

info@tanla.com

Tanla Technology Center

www.tanla.com

Hi-tech city Road, Madhapur,

Hyderabad, India - 500081

CIN: L72200TG1995PLC021262

October 22, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532790

Symbol: TANLA

Dear Madam/Sir,

Sub: Recording of Earnings Call.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find below the link for recording of the Earnings Call on Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM IST.

https://www.tanla.com/news/Q2FY23_Earnings_Call.html

Request you to take the same on record and oblige.

Yours faithfully,

For Tanla Platforms Limited

(Formerly known as Tanla Solutions Limited)

SESHANURA DHA CHAVA

Digitally signed by

SESHANURADHA CHAVA

Date: 2022.10.22 10:36:31 +05'30'

Seshanuradha Chava

General Counsel and Company Secretary

ACS-15519

Disclaimer

Tanla Solutions Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 05:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
