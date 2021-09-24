Tanseisha : Financial Results
Financial Results
For the second quarter ended July 31, 2020
Consolidated Income Statements Summary
¥ Million
FY 2019
FY 2020
2nd Quarter
2nd Quarter
Increase
Results
Results
(Decrease)
(19/2 - 19/7)
(20/2 - 20/7)
Order Accepted
42,916
35,640
△7,276
Net Sales
36,695
28,934
△739
Gross Profit
7,021
7,782
760
Selling, General & Admin.Expenses
4,514
4,318
△196
Operating Income
2,507
3,464
956
Non-operating Income(Expenses)
97
89
△
7
Ordinary Income
2,604
3,553
948
Extraordinary Income(Expenses)
67
△62
△130
Income before Income Taxes
2,672
3,491
818
Income Taxes-current
796
835
39
Income Taxes-deferred
107
299
192
Net Income
1,768
2,356
587
E P S
37.02
49.53
12.51
ROE
6.5
8.0
1.5
1
Consolidated Balance Sheets Summary
¥ Million
As of Jul. 31
As of Jan. 31
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
38,651
38,901
Fixed Assets
7,662
7,859
Total Assets
46,314
46,761
Liabilities
Current Liabilites
16,231
17,758
Noncurrent Liabilites
646
726
Total Liabilities
16,878
18,484
Net Assets
Shareholder's Equity
29,314
27,894
Other accumulated comprehensive income
121
381
Total Net Assets
29,435
28,276
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
46,314
46,761
2
Consolidated Net Sales & Operating Income by Market Segment
¥ Million
FY2019
FY2020
Increase
2st Quarter
2st Quarter
Results
Results
(Decrease)
(19/2-19/7)
(20/2-20/7)
Commercial And Other Facility Market
21,206
20,745
△461
Chain Store Market
9,840
10,716
876
Cultural Facility Market
5,453
5,079
△374
Others
195
175
△19
Net Sales
36,695
36,716
21
Commercial And Other Facility Market
1,536
2,278
741
Chain Store Market
592
674
82
Cultural Facility Market
284
460
176
Others
109
73
△36
Segment profit adjustment
△16
△22
△
6
Operating Income
2,507
3,464
956
3
Consolidated Cash Flow Statements Summary
¥ Million
FY2019
FY2020
2nd Quarter Results
2nd Quarter Results
(19/2-19/7)
(20/2-20/7)
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Operating Activities
△871
3,612
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Investing Activities
16
△223
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Financing Activities
△1,568
△1,025
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
△2,425
2,361
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
16,940
13,894
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
14,514
16,256
4
