Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tanseisha Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9743   JP3472200009

TANSEISHA CO., LTD.

(9743)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/22
840 JPY   -1.87%
12:22aTANSEISHA : Financial Results
PU
07/29TANSEISHA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/15TANSEISHA : Financial Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tanseisha : Financial Results

09/24/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results

For the second quarter ended July 31, 2020

Consolidated Income Statements Summary

¥ Million

FY 2019

FY 2020

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

Increase

Results

Results

(Decrease)

(19/2 - 19/7)

(20/2 - 20/7)

Order Accepted

42,916

35,640

7,276

Net Sales

36,695

28,934

739

Gross Profit

7,021

7,782

760

Selling, General & Admin.Expenses

4,514

4,318

196

Operating Income

2,507

3,464

956

Non-operating Income(Expenses)

97

89

7

Ordinary Income

2,604

3,553

948

Extraordinary Income(Expenses)

67

62

130

Income before Income Taxes

2,672

3,491

818

Income Taxes-current

796

835

39

Income Taxes-deferred

107

299

192

Net Income

1,768

2,356

587

E P S

37.02

49.53

12.51

ROE

6.5

8.0

1.5

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets Summary

¥ Million

As of Jul. 31

As of Jan. 31

2020

2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

38,651

38,901

Fixed Assets

7,662

7,859

Total Assets

46,314

46,761

Liabilities

Current Liabilites

16,231

17,758

Noncurrent Liabilites

646

726

Total Liabilities

16,878

18,484

Net Assets

Shareholder's Equity

29,314

27,894

Other accumulated comprehensive income

121

381

Total Net Assets

29,435

28,276

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

46,314

46,761

2

Consolidated Net Sales & Operating Income by Market Segment

¥ Million

FY2019

FY2020

Increase

2st Quarter

2st Quarter

Results

Results

(Decrease)

(19/2-19/7)

(20/2-20/7)

Commercial And Other Facility Market

21,206

20,745

461

Chain Store Market

9,840

10,716

876

Cultural Facility Market

5,453

5,079

374

Others

195

175

19

Net Sales

36,695

36,716

21

Commercial And Other Facility Market

1,536

2,278

741

Chain Store Market

592

674

82

Cultural Facility Market

284

460

176

Others

109

73

36

Segment profit adjustment

16

22

6

Operating Income

2,507

3,464

956

3

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements Summary

¥ Million

FY2019

FY2020

2nd Quarter Results

2nd Quarter Results

(19/2-19/7)

(20/2-20/7)

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Operating Activities

871

3,612

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Investing Activities

16

223

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Financing Activities

1,568

1,025

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

2,425

2,361

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

16,940

13,894

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

14,514

16,256

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tanseisha Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TANSEISHA CO., LTD.
12:22aTANSEISHA : Financial Results
PU
07/29TANSEISHA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/15TANSEISHA : Financial Results
PU
01/28TANSEISHA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020TANSEISHA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020Some Japan investors worry as coronavirus puts question-mark over Tokyo Olympics
RE
2020TANSEISHA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019TANSEISHA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019TANSEISHA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TANSEISHA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 66 167 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2022 1 467 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2022 15 200 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 40 138 M 364 M 363 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 296
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart TANSEISHA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tanseisha Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANSEISHA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 840,00 JPY
Average target price 950,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Takahashi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tomoo Morinaga Director & GM-Technical Management
Yasushi Matsuzaki Independent Outside Director
Yumiko Niijima Independent Outside Director
Kiyonobu Yoshii Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANSEISHA CO., LTD.2.56%366
SQUARE, INC.22.55%120 013
FISERV, INC.-4.54%71 975
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-23.88%47 332
CINTAS CORPORATION13.67%41 208
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC73.07%36 458