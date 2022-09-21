Tanseisha : Financial Results
Financial Results
For the second quarter ended July 31, 2021
Consolidated Income Statements Summary
¥ Million
FY 2020
FY 2021
2nd Quarter
2nd Quarter
Increase
Results
Results
(Decrease)
(20/2 - 20/7)
(21/2 - 21/7)
Order Accepted
35,640
29,916
△5,724
Net Sales
36,716
26,832
△9,883
Gross Profit
7,782
4,636
△3,146
Selling, General & Admin.Expenses
4,318
4,561
242
Operating Income
3,464
75
△3,389
Non-operating Income(Expenses)
89
132
42
Ordinary Income
3,553
207
△3,346
Extraordinary Income(Expenses)
△62
12
75
Income before Income Taxes
3,491
220
△3,271
Income Taxes-current
835
90
△745
Income Taxes-deferred
299
84
△215
Net Income
2,356
45
△2,310
E P S
49.53
0.95
△48.58
ROE
8.0
0.2
△7.8
1
Consolidated Balance Sheets Summary
¥ Million
As of Jul. 31
As of Jan. 31
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
36,732
35,457
Fixed Assets
7,383
7,100
Total Assets
44,116
42,557
Liabilities
Current Liabilites
14,630
12,783
Noncurrent Liabilites
722
525
Total Liabilities
15,352
13,309
Net Assets
Shareholder's Equity
28,693
29,373
Other accumulated comprehensive income
70
△124
Total Net Assets
28,763
29,248
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
44,116
42,557
2
Consolidated Net Sales & Operating Income by Market Segment
¥ Million
FY2020
FY2021
Increase
2st Quarter
2st Quarter
Results
Results
(Decrease)
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Commercial And Other Facility Market
20,745
11,908
△8,836
Chain Store Market
10,716
9,304
△1,412
Cultural Facility Market
5,079
5,460
381
Others
175
159
△16
Net Sales
36,716
26,832
△9,883
Commercial And Other Facility Market
2,278
△489
△2,768
Chain Store Market
674
241
△433
Cultural Facility Market
460
304
△156
Others
73
36
△36
Segment profit adjustment
△22
△17
5
Operating Income
3,464
75
△3,389
3
Consolidated Cash Flow Statements Summary
¥ Million
FY2020
FY2021
2nd Quarter Results
2nd Quarter Results
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Operating Activities
3,612
893
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Investing Activities
△223
647
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Financing Activities
△1,025
△825
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,361
710
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
13,894
17,986
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
16,256
18,696
4
All news about TANSEISHA CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
70 300 M
489 M
489 M
Net income 2023
1 950 M
13,6 M
13,6 M
Net cash 2023
14 000 M
97,4 M
97,4 M
P/E ratio 2023
21,0x
Yield 2023
3,77%
Capitalization
37 750 M
263 M
263 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,34x
EV / Sales 2024
0,30x
Nbr of Employees
1 410
Free-Float
84,8%
Technical analysis trends TANSEISHA CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
796,00 JPY
Average target price
900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
13,1%
