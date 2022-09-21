Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tanseisha Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9743   JP3472200009

TANSEISHA CO., LTD.

(9743)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-21 am EDT
791.00 JPY   -0.63%
Tanseisha : Financial Results

09/21/2022 | 04:00am EDT
Financial Results

For the second quarter ended July 31, 2021

Consolidated Income Statements Summary

¥ Million

FY 2020

FY 2021

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

Increase

Results

Results

(Decrease)

(20/2 - 20/7)

(21/2 - 21/7)

Order Accepted

35,640

29,916

5,724

Net Sales

36,716

26,832

9,883

Gross Profit

7,782

4,636

3,146

Selling, General & Admin.Expenses

4,318

4,561

242

Operating Income

3,464

75

3,389

Non-operating Income(Expenses)

89

132

42

Ordinary Income

3,553

207

3,346

Extraordinary Income(Expenses)

62

12

75

Income before Income Taxes

3,491

220

3,271

Income Taxes-current

835

90

745

Income Taxes-deferred

299

84

215

Net Income

2,356

45

2,310

E P S

49.53

0.95

48.58

ROE

8.0

0.2

7.8

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets Summary

¥ Million

As of Jul. 31

As of Jan. 31

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

36,732

35,457

Fixed Assets

7,383

7,100

Total Assets

44,116

42,557

Liabilities

Current Liabilites

14,630

12,783

Noncurrent Liabilites

722

525

Total Liabilities

15,352

13,309

Net Assets

Shareholder's Equity

28,693

29,373

Other accumulated comprehensive income

70

124

Total Net Assets

28,763

29,248

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

44,116

42,557

2

Consolidated Net Sales & Operating Income by Market Segment

¥ Million

FY2020

FY2021

Increase

2st Quarter

2st Quarter

Results

Results

(Decrease)

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Commercial And Other Facility Market

20,745

11,908

8,836

Chain Store Market

10,716

9,304

1,412

Cultural Facility Market

5,079

5,460

381

Others

175

159

16

Net Sales

36,716

26,832

9,883

Commercial And Other Facility Market

2,278

489

2,768

Chain Store Market

674

241

433

Cultural Facility Market

460

304

156

Others

73

36

36

Segment profit adjustment

22

17

5

Operating Income

3,464

75

3,389

3

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements Summary

¥ Million

FY2020

FY2021

2nd Quarter Results

2nd Quarter Results

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Operating Activities

3,612

893

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Investing Activities

223

647

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Financing Activities

1,025

825

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

2,361

710

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

13,894

17,986

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

16,256

18,696

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tanseisha Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 07:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 70 300 M 489 M 489 M
Net income 2023 1 950 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2023 14 000 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 37 750 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 410
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart TANSEISHA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tanseisha Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANSEISHA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 796,00 JPY
Average target price 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Takahashi Director & Vice President
Koji Nakao Manager-Information Systems
Hisayuki Todaka Senior Manager-Corporate Planning
Yasushi Matsuzaki Independent Outside Director
Yumiko Niijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANSEISHA CO., LTD.1.40%263
FISERV, INC.-1.56%65 346
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.39%41 430
BLOCK, INC.-61.94%36 624
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.15%34 413
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-31.15%20 493