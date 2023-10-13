TANSEISHA CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the research, planning, design, layout, production, construction and operation of commercial, public, hospitality, cultural, business and event spaces. The Company operates through three business segments. Commercial and Other Facilities segment is engaged in the the design of department stores, specialty stores, restaurants and other general commercial facilities, the interiors of offices, hotels and other facilities, and the design, consulting and construction of exhibitions. The Chain Store segment is engaged in the planning, design and construction related to interior of casual wear and fast food chain-type stores. Cultural Facilities segment is engaged in the museum and science museum exhibitions related business. It is also engaged in the operation and management of commercial facilities, rental and sale of office equipment, and dispatch of workers.

Sector Business Support Services