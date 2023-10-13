Financial Results
For the first quarter ended April 30, 2023
Consolidated Income Statements Summary
¥ Million
FY 2022
FY 2023
Increase
1st Quarter
Results
1st Quarter Results
(Decrease)
(22/2 - 22/4)
(23/2 - 23/4)
Order Accepted
16,168
16,558
389
Net Sales
17,571
19,716
2,145
Gross Profit
14,362
16,363
2,001
Selling, General & Admin.Expenses
2,260
2,552
292
Operating Income
948
800
△148
Non-operating Income(Expenses)
4
16
12
Ordinary Income
952
816
△136
Extraordinary Income(Expenses)
―
13
12
Income before Income Taxes
953
830
△123
Income Taxes-current
613
434
△178
Income Taxes-deferred
△315
△150
165
Net Income
654
545
△109
ＥＰＳ
13.81
11.45
△2.36
ＲＯＥ
2.20
1.86
△0.34
※ Accounting standards based on revenue recognition have been applied since FY 2022.
1
Consolidated Balance Sheets Summary
¥ Million
As of Apr. 30
As of Jan. 31
2023
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets
36,814
34,519
Fixed Assets
6,517
7,338
Total Assets
44,268
41,858
Liabilities
Current Liabilites
14,198
11,238
Noncurrent Liabilites
753
1,204
Total Liabilities
14,951
12,443
Net Assets
Shareholder's Equity
29,005
29,156
Other accumulated comprehensive income
311
257
Total Net Assets
29,316
29,414
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
44,268
41,858
2
Consolidated Net Sales & Operating Income by Market Segment
¥ Million
FY2022
FY2023
Increase
1st Quarter
1st Quarter
Results
Results
(Decrease)
(22/2-22/4)
(23/2-23/4)
Commercial And Other Facility Market
8,630
11,327
2,696
Chain Store Market
5,034
5,632
597
Cultural Facility Market
3,816
2,659
△1,156
Others
89
97
8
Net Sales
17,571
19,716
2,145
Commercial And Other Facility Market
177
454
277
Chain Store Market
350
295
△55
Cultural Facility Market
389
12
△377
Others
31
35
4
Segment profit adjustment
△1
1
ー
Operating Income
948
800
△148
3
Consolidated Cash Flow Statements Summary
¥ Million
FY2022
FY2023
1st Quarter Results
1st Quarter Results
(22/2-22/4)
(23/2-23/4)
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Operating Activities
2,819
1,482
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Investing Activities
△90
268
Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Financing Activities
△566
△664
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,161
1,103
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
16,356
15,739
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
18,518
16,843
4
Disclaimer
Tanseisha Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 04:43:26 UTC.