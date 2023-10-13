Financial Results

For the first quarter ended April 30, 2023

Consolidated Income Statements Summary

¥ Million

FY 2022

FY 2023

Increase

1st Quarter

Results

1st Quarter Results

(Decrease)

(22/2 - 22/4)

(23/2 - 23/4)

Order Accepted

16,168

16,558

389

Net Sales

17,571

19,716

2,145

Gross Profit

14,362

16,363

2,001

Selling, General & Admin.Expenses

2,260

2,552

292

Operating Income

948

800

148

Non-operating Income(Expenses)

4

16

12

Ordinary Income

952

816

136

Extraordinary Income(Expenses)

13

12

Income before Income Taxes

953

830

123

Income Taxes-current

613

434

178

Income Taxes-deferred

315

150

165

Net Income

654

545

109

ＥＰＳ

13.81

11.45

2.36

ＲＯＥ

2.20

1.86

0.34

Accounting standards based on revenue recognition have been applied since FY 2022.

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets Summary

¥ Million

As of Apr. 30

As of Jan. 31

2023

2023

ASSETS

Current Assets

36,814

34,519

Fixed Assets

6,517

7,338

Total Assets

44,268

41,858

Liabilities

Current Liabilites

14,198

11,238

Noncurrent Liabilites

753

1,204

Total Liabilities

14,951

12,443

Net Assets

Shareholder's Equity

29,005

29,156

Other accumulated comprehensive income

311

257

Total Net Assets

29,316

29,414

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

44,268

41,858

2

Consolidated Net Sales & Operating Income by Market Segment

¥ Million

FY2022

FY2023

Increase

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

Results

Results

(Decrease)

(22/2-22/4)

(23/2-23/4)

Commercial And Other Facility Market

8,630

11,327

2,696

Chain Store Market

5,034

5,632

597

Cultural Facility Market

3,816

2,659

1,156

Others

89

97

8

Net Sales

17,571

19,716

2,145

Commercial And Other Facility Market

177

454

277

Chain Store Market

350

295

55

Cultural Facility Market

389

12

377

Others

31

35

4

Segment profit adjustment

1

1

Operating Income

948

800

148

3

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements Summary

¥ Million

FY2022

FY2023

1st Quarter Results

1st Quarter Results

(22/2-22/4)

(23/2-23/4)

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Operating Activities

2,819

1,482

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Investing Activities

90

268

Net Cash Provided by ( Used in ) Financing Activities

566

664

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

2,161

1,103

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

16,356

15,739

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

18,518

16,843

4

Disclaimer

Tanseisha Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 04:43:26 UTC.