Tantalex Resources : September 13, 2021 - Tantalex Resources updates on drilling at Manono-Kitotolo lithium & tin tailings

Aircore and Cobra drilling commenced on the H dump terrace on 24th August. To date a total of 821m has been completed in 21 aircore (574m) and 37 shallow Cobra percussion gouge (247m) drill holes (figure 1).

Toronto, Ontario September 13, 2021 - Tantalex Resources Corporation (CSE: TTX, FSE: 1TO) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to confirm that drilling and mineral resource evaluation studies have commenced.

Air core drilling along sections HAL03 and HAL04 done on an 80m x 40m grid at the northwest end of the terrace confirm the dump is at least 39m (MDA015) thick here (see figure 1 inset and figure 2). The dump thickness 600m to the southwest of Section HAL04 in holes MDA016 to MDA020 is about 20 metres.

Three air core drill holes; MDA011; 013 and MDA015 from the thicker part of the dump have been fast tracked for assay. A total of 131 samples (including QAQC samples) have been dispatched to ALS Laboratories for analysis of 52 elements by ME-MS89L method. Results are expected in 5-6 weeks.

Drilling on the terrace section of the dump will finish early this week. The drill rig will then move to the +50m thick stacked coarse material dumps. Twenty-one drill holes have been pegged on this section of the dump. The drilling will test about 500m along the axis of the dump. Drilling on the corase gravel of the H dump is estimated to take 2 to 3 weeks.

A program of bulk sampling (1m3) from trenches using an excavator is planned to get samples for mineralogical/metallurgical test work.

The topographical drone survey equipment has arrived at site and surveying is expected to commence this week.

MOU EXTENSION WITH XIMEI RESOURCES

Tantalex and XIMEI have agreed to extend their MOU until November 9th, 2021 regarding a joint cooperation for establishing a tantalum refining plant in the Manono region, Tanganyika province, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The framework for proceeding with a feasibility study is presently being prepared with an objective to jointly begin this Study within the next month.

LITHIUM AND TIN TAILINGS PROJECT DESCRIPTION

PER13698 covering an area of 57 cu (48km2) contains 11 waste dumps (A-K) and associated terrace tailings deposits derived from the previous mining and processing of the Manono-Kitotolo pegmatite body over a strike length of about 12km. The dumps contain Li-Sn-Ta mineralisation. Lithium, as spodumene, is the main mineral of interest.