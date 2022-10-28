TANTALIZERS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Tantalizers plc
management account
PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPT 2022
TANTALIZERS PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPT 2022
NOTES
Year to
Year to
01 July 2022
01 July 2021
30th. September 2022
30th. September 2021
30 September 2022
30 September 2021
N
N
N
N
SYSTEM REVENUE
1
1,850,235,112
1,756,532,121
569,288,518
423,519,230
TANTALIZERS NET REVENUE
887,492,524
935,146,126
268,387,678
319,365,947
Cost of sales
(579,595,408)
(571,284,703)
(182,428,875)
(185,863,891)
Gross Profit for the year
307,897,116
363,861,423
85,958,803
133,502,056
Other Incomes
2
412,108,194
241,982,708
182,872,083
25,788,528
Distribution costs
3
(28,299,695)
3,554,281
(19,621,553)
3,104,730
Write-Backs
4
-
-
-
-
Expected Credit loss
-
-
-
-
Administrative Expenses
(628,231,250)
(740,844,958)
(221,430,075)
(278,726,294)
Operating Profit/ Loss
63,474,366
(131,446,546)
27,779,259
(116,330,980)
Finance Income
4,199,759
7,251,923
-
7,251,923
Finance costs
5
(55,896,648)
(56,227,644)
(18,221,571)
(13,738,935)
Net finance cost
(51,696,889)
(48,975,721)
(18,221,571)
(6,487,012)
Profit/Loss before Tax
11,777,477
(180,422,267)
9,557,688
(122,817,992)
Taxation
Profit/Loss after Taxation transferred
to Revenue Reserve
11,777,477
(180,422,268)
9,557,688
(122,817,993)
Earnings per share (basic)
3K
(6K)
3K
(4K)
Earnings per share(diluted)
3K
(6K)
3K
(4K)
TANfALIZERS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30TH SEPT 2022
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property
. Plant and Equipment
Long Term Receivables
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other rece
ivables
Short Term Deposit
Cash and Bank equ
i valents
Current liabilities
Amount falling due within
one year: Trade and other payables Prov isions and deferred income Botrowings
Overdrafts Directors
' Loan T erm loans Taxation
NOTE Sep-22
N
1,126,653,732
124,721
,612
1,251
, 375 , 344
1 , 179,675,890
237,771 ,532
34
,091,714
1 0 6 , 157 ,7 10
1 ,557,696,846
Oec
-21
N
1,429.321
,439
1 1 9 757,500
1,549
,078,9 39
54,615,956
437
,076 ,678
50,000
,000
144,386
,568
686
,079 ,202
, 156 .281 ,626 264 ,21 0,202
150 ,000 .000
34
,091 ,714
108,099,977
1,712 , 68 3 , 519
Net current assets/l
iabilities
(770
,544 ,337)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS
CURRENT
LIAB IL ITIES
480
,831 007
Non current liabil
ities
P
rov isions and deferred incom e
56
,359 ,247
Borrowings
Term
loans
12
377
,772 ,274
434
,131 ,520
NET ASSETS
46
,699 487
SHARE HOLD ERS'FUND S
Sh ar e Capi ta l
1 3
1
, 605 , 813,953
Sha r e Premium
14
2
,071,077 ,399
Rev aluation reserve
55,792
,518
R e v e nue R eserve
1 5
(3
,685 ,984 ,384)
46 699 487
Mr
s Abosede A ye n l
Mdn.ig i
ng Di rec tor
FRC/2016/IODN0000001567
5
(1,026
,604 ,317 )
522,474,622
80,466
,805
392
, 161 , 237
472,628,042
49 846 580
1,605,813
, 9 5 3
2,071,077 ,399
70,717
,089
(3,697
,761 ,861) 49 846 580
Mr Bamidele Oke
Finance Directo r
FRC/20
4/ICAN/000000072 39
TANTALIZERS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Ordinary Share
Capital
Share Premium Revaluation Reserve
Retained Deficit
Total
₦
₦
₦
₦
₦
At 1 January, 2022
1,605,813,953
2,071,077,399
70,717,089
(3,697,761,861)
49,846,580
Profit for the Year
-
-
-
11,777,477
11,777,477
Movement in Revaluation Reserve
-
-
(14,924,571)
-
(14,924,571)
At 30th September, 2022
1,605,813,953
2,071,077,399
55,792,518
(3,685,984,384)
46,699,487
At 1 January, 2021
1,605,813,953
2,071,077,399
94,792,024
(3,482,940,281)
288,743,095
Loss for the Year
-
-
-
(180,422,267)
(180,422,267)
Movement in Revaluation Reserve
-
-
(20,014,328)
-
(20,014,328)
At 30th September, 2021
1,605,813,953
2,071,077,399
74,777,696
(3,663,362,548)
88,306,500
TANTALIZERS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPT 2022
Sep-22
Dec-21
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
N
N
Cash received from customers
1,991,163,476
1,933,125,028
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
(1,988,398,007)
(2,022,213,839)
Tax paid
-
(8,671,614)
Interest paid
(55,896,648)
(73,415,889)
Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities
(53,131,179)
(171,176,314)
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Interest Received
4,199,759
10,602,514
Short term Deposit
(50,000,000)
Purchase of Property, plant and equipment
(119,704,422)
(43,724,038)
Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment
170,000,000
468,959,000
Net cash used in investing activities
54,495,337
385,837,476
CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayments of borrowings
(59,500,000)
(242,049,836)
Directors Loan
-
150,000,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
(59,500,000)
(92,049,836)
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN
(58,135,842)
122,611,326
CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
Effect of Exchage Rate Changes
-
Cash & Cash Equivalents at beginning of the year
144,386,568
21,775,242
Cash & Cash Equivalents at year end 2018
86,250,726
144,386,568
REPRESENTED BY:-
Cash at Bank and in Hand
86,250,726
144,386,568
Bank Overdraft
-
-
Cash & Cash Equivalents
86,250,726
144,386,568
