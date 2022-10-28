Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Tantalizers PLC
  News
  Summary
    TANTALIZER   NGTANTALIZE1

TANTALIZERS PLC

(TANTALIZER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
12:57pTantalizers : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29Tantalizers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/28Tantalizers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

TANTALIZERS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Tantalizers plc

management account

PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPT 2022

TANTALIZERS PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPT 2022

NOTES

Year to

Year to

01 July 2022

01 July 2021

30th. September 2022

30th. September 2021

30 September 2022

30 September 2021

N

N

N

N

SYSTEM REVENUE

1

1,850,235,112

1,756,532,121

569,288,518

423,519,230

TANTALIZERS NET REVENUE

887,492,524

935,146,126

268,387,678

319,365,947

Cost of sales

(579,595,408)

(571,284,703)

(182,428,875)

(185,863,891)

Gross Profit for the year

307,897,116

363,861,423

85,958,803

133,502,056

Other Incomes

2

412,108,194

241,982,708

182,872,083

25,788,528

Distribution costs

3

(28,299,695)

3,554,281

(19,621,553)

3,104,730

Write-Backs

4

-

-

-

-

Expected Credit loss

-

-

-

-

Administrative Expenses

(628,231,250)

(740,844,958)

(221,430,075)

(278,726,294)

Operating Profit/ Loss

63,474,366

(131,446,546)

27,779,259

(116,330,980)

Finance Income

4,199,759

7,251,923

-

7,251,923

Finance costs

5

(55,896,648)

(56,227,644)

(18,221,571)

(13,738,935)

Net finance cost

(51,696,889)

(48,975,721)

(18,221,571)

(6,487,012)

Profit/Loss before Tax

11,777,477

(180,422,267)

9,557,688

(122,817,992)

Taxation

Profit/Loss after Taxation transferred

to Revenue Reserve

11,777,477

(180,422,268)

9,557,688

(122,817,993)

Earnings per share (basic)

3K

(6K)

3K

(4K)

Earnings per share(diluted)

3K

(6K)

3K

(4K)

TANfALIZERS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH SEPT 2022

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Property . Plant and Equipment

Long Term Receivables

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

Short Term Deposit

Cash and Bank equivalents

Current liabilities

Amount falling due within one year: Trade and other payables Provisions and deferred income Botrowings

Overdrafts Directors' Loan Term loans Taxation

NOTE Sep-22

N

1,126,653,732

124,721 ,612

1,251 , 375 , 344

  • 52,462,529
  • 606,489,255
    41,950,000
  • 86,250,726
    787 152,510
  1. 1 , 179,675,890
  2. 237,771,532

34,091,714

  • 1 0 6 , 157 ,7 10
    1,557,696,846

Oec-21

N

1,429.321,439

1 1 9 757,500

1,549,078,939

54,615,956

437,076,678

50,000,000

144,386,568

686,079,202

  • , 156.281,626 264,210,202

150,000.000

34,091,714

108,099,977

1,712 , 68 3 , 519

Net current assets/liabilities

(770,544,337)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

480,831 007

Non current liabilities

Provisions and deferred income

56,359,247

Borrowings

Term loans

12

377,772,274

434,131,520

NET ASSETS

46,699 487

SHARE HOLD ERS'FUND S

Share Capital

1 3

1, 605, 813,953

Share Premium

14

2,071,077,399

Revaluation reserve

55,792,518

Revenue Reserve

1 5

(3,685,984,384)

46 699 487

Mrs Abosede Ayenl

Mdn.ig ing Director

FRC/2016/IODN00000015675

(1,026,604,317)

522,474,622

80,466,805

392 , 161 , 237

472,628,042

49 846 580

1,605,813 , 9 5 3

2,071,077 ,399

70,717,089

(3,697,761,861) 49 846 580

Mr Bamidele Oke

Finance Director

FRC/204/ICAN/00000007239

TANTALIZERS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Ordinary Share

Capital

Share Premium Revaluation Reserve

Retained Deficit

Total

At 1 January, 2022

1,605,813,953

2,071,077,399

70,717,089

(3,697,761,861)

49,846,580

Profit for the Year

-

-

-

11,777,477

11,777,477

Movement in Revaluation Reserve

-

-

(14,924,571)

-

(14,924,571)

At 30th September, 2022

1,605,813,953

2,071,077,399

55,792,518

(3,685,984,384)

46,699,487

At 1 January, 2021

1,605,813,953

2,071,077,399

94,792,024

(3,482,940,281)

288,743,095

Loss for the Year

-

-

-

(180,422,267)

(180,422,267)

Movement in Revaluation Reserve

-

-

(20,014,328)

-

(20,014,328)

At 30th September, 2021

1,605,813,953

2,071,077,399

74,777,696

(3,663,362,548)

88,306,500

TANTALIZERS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPT 2022

Sep-22

Dec-21

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

N

N

Cash received from customers

1,991,163,476

1,933,125,028

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

(1,988,398,007)

(2,022,213,839)

Tax paid

-

(8,671,614)

Interest paid

(55,896,648)

(73,415,889)

Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities

(53,131,179)

(171,176,314)

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Interest Received

4,199,759

10,602,514

Short term Deposit

(50,000,000)

Purchase of Property, plant and equipment

(119,704,422)

(43,724,038)

Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment

170,000,000

468,959,000

Net cash used in investing activities

54,495,337

385,837,476

CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Repayments of borrowings

(59,500,000)

(242,049,836)

Directors Loan

-

150,000,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

(59,500,000)

(92,049,836)

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN

(58,135,842)

122,611,326

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

Effect of Exchage Rate Changes

-

Cash & Cash Equivalents at beginning of the year

144,386,568

21,775,242

Cash & Cash Equivalents at year end 2018

86,250,726

144,386,568

REPRESENTED BY:-

Cash at Bank and in Hand

86,250,726

144,386,568

Bank Overdraft

-

-

Cash & Cash Equivalents

86,250,726

144,386,568

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tantalizers plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 16:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
