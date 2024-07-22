Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that the TRUSense Ethernet Gateway ("TEG") has been certified as conforming to Underwriters Laboratories ("UL®") standards pursuant to UL 2745. Receiving this certification validates that the TEG satisfies the necessary electric safety requirements to be deployed across the electric distribution grid.

Similar to the TRUSense Fiber Gateway ("TFG"), the TEG accelerates and simplifies a utility's journey to becoming more reliable, resilient and innovative. It is an integral part of the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform™ (TGMP™) and provides utilities with improved visibility, command and control across the entire grid - from the substation all the way to connected devices located behind the meter. The TEG is capable of providing power to an external modem and takes an Ethernet connection in return. This functionality can be used to support outdoor optical network terminals, point-to-point radios, WiMAX receivers, satellite communications, modems that support both cellular and satellite networks, and even 220 MHz IP radios. The TEG delivers all the functionality of the TFG but is agnostic with respect to the type of broadband that is accessible to the utility.

The TRUSense Gateway™ product suite includes a multi-purpose socket-based device that enables utilities to benefit from AMI 2.0 functionality without unnecessarily ripping and replacing existing meters. It also delivers secure and interoperable integration and control of distributed energy resources ("DERs"), smart appliances such as water heaters, and circuit breakers located behind the meter for enhanced demand-side flexibility programs. Coupled with the high-resolution measurement of power quality, transient power events and local conditions such as sags, swells, outages and phase information, utilities will also be able to pinpoint vulnerable transformers and other distribution equipment, understand the true impact of electric vehicles ("EVs") and other DERs on the distribution grid, and mitigate the frequency and duration of power outages.

"Expanding our product line of available TRUSense Gateways enables an increasing number of utilities to accelerate the modernization of their distribution grids in an efficient and impactful manner," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Securing the UL certification for the TEG is yet another major milestone to accelerate our commercialization of this breakthrough technology and will activate an increasing number of field trials of this innovative technology offering."

To learn more about the TRUSense Gateway solution, please check our website at https://tantalus.com/trusense-gateway/ or contact us at TantalusInfo@Tantalus.com.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/

Forward-Looking Information:

