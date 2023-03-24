Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tantech Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TANH   VGG8675X1490

TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD

(TANH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
2.110 USD   +4.46%
Tantech : Announces a $2.8 Million Private Placement - Form 6-K
PU
Tantech to Fulfil New Order for Exporting Customized Midibuses to Nigeria
PR
Tantech Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Tantech : Announces a $2.8 Million Private Placement - Form 6-K

03/24/2023 | 08:42am EDT
Tantech Announces a $2.8 Million Private Placement

LISHUI, China, March 24, 2023 - Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced that it has closed a private placement transaction, in which the Company sold to individual purchasers an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares, par value $0.24 per share (the "Shares"), at a price of $2.8 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.8 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

On February 21, 2023, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with non-U.S. individual purchasers (the "Purchasers") for the aforementioned placement offering. The Shares were sold in transactions exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on Regulation S thereunder. Each of the Purchasers understands that the Shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and such Purchasers may not sell or otherwise dispose of the Shares without registration under the Securities Act and under applicable state securities or "Blue Sky" laws, or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

For a more complete description of the private placement offering, please see the Company's current report on Form 6-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the last two decades, Tantech has been a leading high-tech enterprise pioneering and specializing in producing, researching and developing products based on bamboo charcoals with a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Tantech expanded into the clean vehicle industry in 2017 through acquiring 70% shares of Shangchi Automobile. In November 2020, Tantech established two additional subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., to produce and market electric vehicles, including automatic high-speed street sweepers and others. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. Tantech has recently expanded its operation into international markets. In May and July 2022, the Company established wholly-owned subsidiaries, EPakia Inc. and EPakia Canada Inc., in the United States and Canada to develop biodegradable packaging business in the North American and other international markets. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. For more information, please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

For more information, please contact:

Tantech Holdings Ltd

Purchaser Relations

Tel: +86 (578) 226-2305

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tantech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,36 M - -
Net cash 2021 30,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,57 M 2,57 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tantech Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wang Feng Yan Chief Executive Officer
Wei Lin Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Zheng Yu Wang Chairman
Ming Qin Dong Chief Operating Officer
Hong Dao Qian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD-1.86%3
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.13%339 221
UNILEVER PLC-0.23%130 026
ESTEE LAUDER-3.78%85 276
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.91%71 125
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.83%59 646
