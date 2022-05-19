Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tantech Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TANH   VGG8675X1235

TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD

(TANH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 03:59:53 pm EDT
0.2600 USD   -0.04%
04:31pTantech Received Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to not timely Filing of Annual Report Form 20-F
PR
05/16Certain Common Stock of Tantech Holdings Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAY-2022.
CI
05/05TOPNEWSGUIDE : 5 Renewable Energy Stocks Under $2 Every Investor Should Watch: VKIN, TANH, OPTT, FTEK, SUNW
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tantech Received Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to not timely Filing of Annual Report Form 20-F

05/19/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISHUI, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company, today announced it has received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on May 18, 2022 stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, Tantech is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Tantech's common shares on the Nasdaq.

Under Nasdaq's listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Company's Form 20-F's filing due date, or until November 14, 2022, to regain compliance.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as expressly required by applicable law.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tantech-received-notification-of-deficiency-from-nasdaq-related-to-not-timely-filing-of-annual-report-form-20-f-301551665.html

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD
04:31pTantech Received Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to not timely Filing of..
PR
05/16Certain Common Stock of Tantech Holdings Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
05/05TOPNEWSGUIDE : 5 Renewable Energy Stocks Under $2 Every Investor Should Watch: VKIN, TANH,..
AQ
04/28TANTECH : Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements - Form 6-K
PU
04/28Tantech Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements
PR
04/14CAPITALGAINSREPORT : Renewable Energy Stocks on the Run (VKIN, BW, REI, VVPR, TANH, GEVO)
AQ
03/28Tantech Holdings Unit Secures Additional Order For 10 Midibuses
MT
03/28Tantech Subsidiary Announces New 10 Vehicle Order
PR
03/22Tantech Unit Secures 10-Vehicle Order for Shipment to Nigeria
MT
03/22Tantech Holdings Ltd Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Opt..
PR
More news