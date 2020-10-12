Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tantech Holdings Ltd    TANH   VGG8675X1078

TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD

(TANH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/09 03:59:43 pm
2.64 USD   -2.58%
06:10aTANTECH : Subsidiary Received RMB 22.2 Million Order
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tantech : Subsidiary Received RMB 22.2 Million Order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 06:10am EDT

LISHUI, China, Oct. 12, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ('Tantech' or the 'Company'), a clean energy company in China, today announced its subsidiary, Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Technology Co., Ltd, received an order valued at RMB 22,417,500(US $3.34 million) from an existing customer.

Shipment under the multi-million dollar order will start this month and will complete within 5 months. The products, which were customized, will be mainly sold in Taiwan. They include activated carbon for water purification, far-infrared bamboo charcoal dehumidifying cushions and far-infrared height adjustable bamboo charcoal pillows. The customer is a global trading company, focusing on washing supplies, packaging materials, household products, environmental protection materials and more.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, 'This multi-million order is another milestone for Tantech. The need for clean, healthy products and solutions has never been greater. With the human body estimated to be made up of over 60% water, there is no element more essential than water to our well-being, longevity and health. At the same time, as a leader in natural, purification solutions we are helping promote a cleaner environment by enabling a reduction in toxic, single use plastics, including water bottles. We have also recently witnessed firsthand the critical need for effective air purification. The great thing about our natural bamboo charcoal products is they help clean the air and reduce humidity without destroying the ozone layer like typical aerosol-based products. In other words, consumers can feel good about buying and using our products because they are ultimately helping the environment, which should be a priority for everyone.'

Mr. Yan continued, 'From a longer-term view, our charcoal products business provides a diversified, sustainable revenue stream as we continue to focus on growth and working capital management. At the same time, we continue to evaluate and develop specialty-use EV and higher efficiency gas motors. We believe that the broader automobile sector, which was one of the hardest hit during COVID-19, is starting to show signs of an improvement, giving us added confidence in our position and outlook.'

About Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, Tantech, together with its subsidiaries, is now, in addition to be a developer and manufacturer of bamboo-based charcoal, an innovative leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles. The Company has also invested in mining business in 2018 and 2019.

For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Disclaimer

Tantech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 10:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD
06:10aTANTECH : Subsidiary Received RMB 22.2 Million Order
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 49,2 M - -
Net income 2019 -6,36 M - -
Net cash 2019 4,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,22x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 76,3 M 76,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tantech Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wang Feng Yan Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Yu Wang Chairman
Weilin Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ye Fang Zhang Director
Wen Cai Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD45.86%76
AIR LIQUIDE5.82%74 429
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.15%73 510
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.28.54%33 863
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-15.50%26 654
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.18.66%20 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group