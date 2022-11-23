Advanced search
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
12.26 INR   -1.76%
03:29pShares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes
RE
11:59aShares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop ahead of Fed minutes' release
RE
04:55aInvestors batten down ahead of Fed minutes, Eurozone recession fears grow
RE
Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes

11/23/2022 | 03:29pm EST
*

Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes

*

Wall Street stocks trade higher

*

U.S. Treasury yields retreat

*

Crude prices drop more than 3%

*

U.S. dollar falls

*

Safe-haven gold climbs

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes.

A "substantial majority" of

Fed policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate"

to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the meeting minutes showed. Traders had expected the Fed minutes would affirm officials' softening stance after recent data showed a moderation in economic conditions.

On Wednesday, U.S. Labor Department data showed jobless claims increased more than expected last week. U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth month in November, according to the S&P Global flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index. "I didn't really think there was any surprises. They seem to still be pointing out that the risk to inflation are still high and recent data has been more persistent than they thought," said Jordan Kahn, chief investment officer at ACM Funds in Los Angeles, California.

"People are going to get excited when they saw that some participants who were mentioning the need to slow the pace of rate hikes. But the market was already pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike for December and the odds in the Fed futures market of a 50-basis point hike was already 70% going into this minutes," he said.

The MSCI All Country stock index was up 0.85%, while European shares rose 0.6%.

U.S. Treasury yields traded lower after the Fed minutes. Benchmark 10-year notes were down to 3.713% while the yields on two-year notes dropped to 4.4876%.

The yield curve that compares these two bonds was still in negative territory, at -76.30 basis points. When inverted, that part of the curve is seen as an indicator of an upcoming recession.

"The Fed has been hiking rates at 75 basis points and it was just unrealistic for them to continue at that pace," Kahn added.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes were trading higher, led by gains in technology, consumer discretionary, communication, healthcare and industrial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37% to 34,225.33, the S&P 500 gained 0.64% to 4,029.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.08% to 11,294.92.

Oil prices fell more than 3%, continuing a streak of volatile trading, as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected.

Brent futures for January delivery fell 3.63% to $85.15 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 3.8%, to $77.82 per barrel

The U.S. dollar fell across the board after the Fed minutes. The dollar index fell 0.924%, with the euro up 0.9% to $1.0395.

Gold prices climbed as the U.S. dollar fell. Spot gold added 0.7% to $1,751.84 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.29% to $1,743.30 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
