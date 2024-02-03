Tantia Constructions Limited is an India-based civil infrastructure solutions provider. The Company is engaged in construction work. The Company operates in various segment namely roads, urban development, infrastructure and industrial fabrication, power, marine and aviation. It has constructed over 250 kilometers of roads in the hilly areas of Mizoram, coastal areas of Kerala, plains of Punjab/Haryana and plateaus of Karnataka. Its completed projects include Airport Terminal Building, Dibrugarh; Pandu Jetty, Guwahati; Krishna River Bridge, Metro Rail (Tollygunj to Gariahat), Kolkata; KEIP- Sewerage System, Kolkata, and Pipelines. The Company has a geographic presence in West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. The Companyâs subsidiary is Tantia Infrastructure Private limited.