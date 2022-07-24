Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tanvex BioPharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6541   KYG8676P1037

TANVEX BIOPHARMA, INC.

(6541)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
64.20 TWD   +2.72%
07/24TANVEX BIOPHARMA : Represent subsidiary Tanvex BioPharma USA,Inc. to announce that TX01(Neupogen Biosimilar) got Drug Establishment Licence from Health Canada
PU
07/15TANVEX BIOPHARMA : Announcement of the Board of Directors' resolution on the appointment of corporate governance officer
PU
07/15TANVEX BIOPHARMA : Announcement of new appointment of the Company's Remuneration Committee.
PU
Tanvex BioPharma : Represent subsidiary Tanvex BioPharma USA,Inc. to announce that TX01(Neupogen Biosimilar) got Drug Establishment Licence from Health Canada

07/24/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Tanvex BioPharma, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 11:28:10
Subject 
 Represent subsidiary Tanvex BioPharma USA,Inc.
to announce that TX01(Neupogen Biosimilar) got
Drug Establishment Licence from Health Canada
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:Tanvex BioPharma USA
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly owned subsidiary of
 Tanvex BioPharma, Inc.
5.Cause of occurrence:TX01(Neupogen Biosimilar) got Drug Establishment
Licence from Health Canada on July 19, 2022(Canada time)
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Name of the product：TX01(Neupogen Biosimilar)
(2)Indication：Neutropenia, caused by chemotherapy for cancer
(3)The next step in development:N/A
(4)Current stage of the Research and Development：
   A.Submit application／Approved／Not approved：
     Got Drug Establishment Licence from Health Canada.
   B.Risks faced by the company, if it failed to receive the approval
     from Governmental Authority：N/A
   C.Future direction if it receives the approval from Governmental
     Authority ：N/A
   D.Cumulative research and development expenses：Due to the
     possibility of future international collaboration of TX01 or
     confidentiality, in order to protect the rights and interests
     of the company and investors, it will not be disclosed.
(5)The next step in development:
   A.Estimated timeline: N/A
   B.Estimated obligations: N/A
(6)Market:According to 2021 IQVIA marketing data, Canada sales of TX01
  (reference Neupogen)(Filgrastim) were approximately CAD$100 million .
(7)Tanvex is a BioTech company that aims to develop biosimilar
   and new drug products. Due to the lengthy R&D process, extensive
   spending, failure to obtain the regulatory approval of government
   authorities which may result in non-productive R&D activities,
   investors should assess carefully the risks of investment.

Disclaimer

Tanvex Biopharma Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 03:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13,0 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
Net income 2022 -1 318 M -44,1 M -44,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 043 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 631 M 757 M 757 M
EV / Sales 2022 1 661x
Capi. / Sales 2023 19,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 64,20 TWD
Average target price 60,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yun Yen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuan Hao Lin Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin Pao Tsai Independent Director
Tai Chang Wang Independent Director
Chun Yan Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANVEX BIOPHARMA, INC.10.50%757
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.27%76 262
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.64%71 686
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.19%63 151
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.54%44 074
BIONTECH SE-37.87%38 922