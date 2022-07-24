Tanvex BioPharma : Represent subsidiary Tanvex BioPharma USA,Inc. to announce that TX01(Neupogen Biosimilar) got Drug Establishment Licence from Health Canada

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20 2.Company name:Tanvex BioPharma USA 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly owned subsidiary of Tanvex BioPharma, Inc. 5.Cause of occurrence:TX01(Neupogen Biosimilar) got Drug Establishment Licence from Health Canada on July 19, 2022(Canada time) 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Name of the product：TX01(Neupogen Biosimilar) (2)Indication：Neutropenia, caused by chemotherapy for cancer (3)The next step in development:N/A (4)Current stage of the Research and Development： A.Submit application／Approved／Not approved： Got Drug Establishment Licence from Health Canada. B.Risks faced by the company, if it failed to receive the approval from Governmental Authority：N/A C.Future direction if it receives the approval from Governmental Authority ：N/A D.Cumulative research and development expenses：Due to the possibility of future international collaboration of TX01 or confidentiality, in order to protect the rights and interests of the company and investors, it will not be disclosed. (5)The next step in development: A.Estimated timeline: N/A B.Estimated obligations: N/A (6)Market:According to 2021 IQVIA marketing data, Canada sales of TX01 (reference Neupogen)(Filgrastim) were approximately CAD$100 million . (7)Tanvex is a BioTech company that aims to develop biosimilar and new drug products. Due to the lengthy R&D process, extensive spending, failure to obtain the regulatory approval of government authorities which may result in non-productive R&D activities, investors should assess carefully the risks of investment.