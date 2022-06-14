Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tanvex BioPharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6541   KYG8676P1037

TANVEX BIOPHARMA, INC.

(6541)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
58.10 TWD   +1.75%
03:13aTANVEX BIOPHARMA : The Company and TaiMed Biologics form a business alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and manufacturing of ADC and BsAb.
PU
05/13Tanvex BioPharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22TANVEX BIOPHARMA : Announced on behalf of subsidiary,Tanvex Biologics Corporation,directors and supervisor change
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tanvex BioPharma : The Company and TaiMed Biologics form a business alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and manufacturing of ADC and BsAb.

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Tanvex BioPharma, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 15:03:03
Subject 
 The Company and TaiMed Biologics form a business
alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and
manufacturing of ADC and BsAb.
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/14
2.Company name:Tanvex BioPharma, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company and TaiMed Biologics (4147) jointly announced on June 14, 2022
to form a business alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and
manufacturing of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) and Bispecific Antibodies
(BsAb). Both companies already have full R&D and CDMO capabilities.
Leveraging both parties' experienced R&D teams, advanced technologies, and
state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facilities, the alliance will be able to
offer high-quality CDMO services at competitive pricing from bench to
commercialization.
Tanvex is an experienced developer and manufacturer of biosimilars. Tanvex's
laboratory in Taiwan is well established for cell line development, clone
selection, and early part of process development. TaiMed is a proven
developer and manufacturer of biologics for HIV treatment, having one
protein drug, Trogarzo, already approved by the FDA and EMA. With 4x2000L
single use bioreactors and corresponding downstream processing, TaiMed's
GMP facility in Taiwan has the capacity to manufacture both clinical and
commercial stage monoclonal antibodies from Tanvex and other clients. The
facility recently passed the US FDA pre-approval inspection (PAI) with
no 483 observations.
This business alliance will synergistically unleash both companies'
capabilities and capacities to the next level. In this arrangement, the
Company will focus on the initial stage of gene sequencing, cell line
development, and process development； TaiMed will focus on technology
transfer, scale-up, and full scale manufacturing and testing.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Tanvex Biopharma Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 441 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2022 -1 506 M -50,6 M -50,6 M
Net cash 2022 1 043 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 478 M 688 M 688 M
EV / Sales 2022 44,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart TANVEX BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tanvex BioPharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANVEX BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 58,10 TWD
Average target price 53,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lin Zheng Chen Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Yun Yen Chairman
Yongjian Wu Vice President-Research & Development
Frank Chen Director-Information Technology
Chin Pao Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANVEX BIOPHARMA, INC.0.00%688
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.54%76 187
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.74%65 187
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.02%61 610
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.57%44 564
BIONTECH SE-44.20%34 958