Tanvex BioPharma : The Company and TaiMed Biologics form a business alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and manufacturing of ADC and BsAb.
06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Tanvex BioPharma, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
15:03:03
Subject
The Company and TaiMed Biologics form a business
alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and
manufacturing of ADC and BsAb.
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/14
2.Company name:Tanvex BioPharma, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company and TaiMed Biologics (4147) jointly announced on June 14, 2022
to form a business alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and
manufacturing of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) and Bispecific Antibodies
(BsAb). Both companies already have full R&D and CDMO capabilities.
Leveraging both parties' experienced R&D teams, advanced technologies, and
state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facilities, the alliance will be able to
offer high-quality CDMO services at competitive pricing from bench to
commercialization.
Tanvex is an experienced developer and manufacturer of biosimilars. Tanvex's
laboratory in Taiwan is well established for cell line development, clone
selection, and early part of process development. TaiMed is a proven
developer and manufacturer of biologics for HIV treatment, having one
protein drug, Trogarzo, already approved by the FDA and EMA. With 4x2000L
single use bioreactors and corresponding downstream processing, TaiMed's
GMP facility in Taiwan has the capacity to manufacture both clinical and
commercial stage monoclonal antibodies from Tanvex and other clients. The
facility recently passed the US FDA pre-approval inspection (PAI) with
no 483 observations.
This business alliance will synergistically unleash both companies'
capabilities and capacities to the next level. In this arrangement, the
Company will focus on the initial stage of gene sequencing, cell line
development, and process development； TaiMed will focus on technology
transfer, scale-up, and full scale manufacturing and testing.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Tanvex Biopharma Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.