Tanvex BioPharma : The Company and TaiMed Biologics form a business alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and manufacturing of ADC and BsAb.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/14 2.Company name:Tanvex BioPharma, Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company and TaiMed Biologics (4147) jointly announced on June 14, 2022 to form a business alliance to offer CDMO services in the development and manufacturing of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) and Bispecific Antibodies (BsAb). Both companies already have full R&D and CDMO capabilities. Leveraging both parties' experienced R&D teams, advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facilities, the alliance will be able to offer high-quality CDMO services at competitive pricing from bench to commercialization. Tanvex is an experienced developer and manufacturer of biosimilars. Tanvex's laboratory in Taiwan is well established for cell line development, clone selection, and early part of process development. TaiMed is a proven developer and manufacturer of biologics for HIV treatment, having one protein drug, Trogarzo, already approved by the FDA and EMA. With 4x2000L single use bioreactors and corresponding downstream processing, TaiMed's GMP facility in Taiwan has the capacity to manufacture both clinical and commercial stage monoclonal antibodies from Tanvex and other clients. The facility recently passed the US FDA pre-approval inspection (PAI) with no 483 observations. This business alliance will synergistically unleash both companies' capabilities and capacities to the next level. In this arrangement, the Company will focus on the initial stage of gene sequencing, cell line development, and process development； TaiMed will focus on technology transfer, scale-up, and full scale manufacturing and testing. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.