Tanzanian Gold : Buckreef Gold – Special Mining License Renewal Date Extension - Form 6-K

Buckreef Gold - Special Mining License Renewal Date Extension

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - March 11, 2022

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has been granted an extension to the renewal date for the Special Mining License (SML 04/92) at the Buckreef Gold Project (Buckreef Gold).

The Company received a certificate for Renewal of Special Mining License (SML) from the Mining Commission, a division of the Ministry of Minerals of the United Republic of Tanzania. The Special Mining License renewal period for Buckreef Gold has now been extended by an additional 5 years from 2027 to 2032.

Under the Tanzanian Mining Act, a SML confers on the holder the exclusive right to carry out mining operations and to prospect (within the SML) for minerals as specified in the license. The Company, along with its joint venture partner STAMICO and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, is excited by the continued development and ramp-up of Tanzania's next large gold mine at Buckreef Gold.

The duration of the Special Mining License covers the estimated life of mine, with specified renewals over that period. The Company anticipates the life of mine will extend significantly beyond 2032, and therefore the SML will be renewed prior to the renewal date, in accordance with the requirements under the Tanzanian Mining Act.

"The Company is delighted to receive this license extension and it is a testament to the significant progress being made at Buckreef Gold and the hard work by the team on the ground in Tanzania. The Company would like to thank the Honorable Minister for Minerals, the Chairman and members of the Mining Commission, our joint venture partner STAMICO and all other Government officials in Tanzania who have supported Buckreef Gold and the long-term development of the project. We look forward to working together in building the next large gold mine in Tanzania." noted Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer of TanGold.

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation

TanGold along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is advancing a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Buckreef is anchored by an expanded Mineral Resource published in May 2020. Measured Mineral Resource is 19.98 million tonnes ("MT") at 1.99 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") containing 1,281,161 ounces ("oz") of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource is 15.89 MT at 1.48 g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 oz of gold. The Buckreef Gold Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 oz of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company's Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR on June 23, 2020 and with the SEC on June 23, 2020, as amended (the "Technical Report"), for more information. Buckreef is being advanced in a value accretive sustainable manner through:

Expanding Production Profile: A 360 tonne per day ("tpd") processing plant is being expanded to 1,000+ tpd, enabling a near term production profile of 15,000 - 20,000 oz of gold per year. Positive operating cash flow will be utilized for value enhancing activities, including exploration and Sulphide Project Development.

Exploration: Continuing with a drilling program with the goal of expanding resources, discovering new resources and converting resources to reserves, by: (i) step-out drilling in the northeast extension of Buckreef Main; (ii) infill drilling to upgrade Mineral Resources currently in the Inferred category in Buckreef Main; (iii) infill drilling program of Buckreef West; (iv) develop exploration program for the newly discovered Anfield Zone; (v) upgrade historical mineral resources at Bingwa and Tembo; and (vi) identification of new prospects at Buckreef Gold Project, and in the East African region.

Sulphide Development Project: Unlocking the value of the Sulphide Project in which the 'sulphide ore' encompasses approximately 90% of the Resources. It is the goal of the Company to substantially exceed all metrics as outlined in the Technical Report, including annual production and strip ratio.

Andrew M. Cheatle, P.Geo., the Company's COO and Director, is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 who has reviewed and assumes responsibility for the technical content of this press release.

