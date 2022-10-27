Taoka Chemical : FY 2022 2nd Quarter (197KB)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

October 27, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4113 URL: https://www.taoka-chem.co.jp Representative: Yasuaki Sasaki, President Inquiries: Yasuhito Katsumoto, General Manager, Business Services Office Telephone: +81-6-7639-7400 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 2, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net income Sales revenue Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of the parent Six months ended Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % yen yen yen yen September 30, 2022 15,264 (9.4) 249 (86.4) 279 (85.0) 191 (85.7) September 30, 2021 16,855 6.0 1,829 0.0 1,867 0.3 1,336 5.4

Note: Comprehensive income For the six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥240 million [(81.9)%] For the six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥1,329 million [4.0%] Net income Diluted net income per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2022 13.35 － September 30, 2021 93.25 －

Note: Effective on October 1, 2021, the Company split one common share into five shares. Net income per share was calculated under the assumption that this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.