Taoka Chemical : FY 2022 2nd Quarter (197KB)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net income
Sales revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of the
parent
Six months ended
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
September 30, 2022
15,264
(9.4)
249
(86.4)
279
(85.0)
191
(85.7)
September 30, 2021
16,855
6.0
1,829
0.0
1,867
0.3
1,336
5.4
Note: Comprehensive income
For the six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥240 million [(81.9)%]
For the six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥1,329 million [4.0%]
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2022
13.35
－
September 30, 2021
93.25
－
Note: Effective on October 1, 2021, the Company split one common share into five shares. Net income per share was calculated under the assumption that this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset
ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2022
32,641
16,732
51.3
March 31, 2022
32,417
16,749
51.7
Reference: Equity
As of September 30, 2022:
¥16,732 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥16,749 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First
Second
Third
Fiscal year-
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
−
90.00
−
18.00
−
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
−
18.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
−
9.00
27.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes
For details of the revisions to the dividend forecasts, please refer to "Differences between Financial Forecasts and Actual Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, and Revisions to Full-Year Financial Forecasts and Year-End Dividend Forecasts," disclosed on October 27, 2022.
Effective on October 1, 2021, the Company split one common share into five shares. The year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is stated by taking into account the effect of the stock split, and the total annual dividend is stated as "−." When the effect of the stock split is taken into account, the second quarter-end dividend per share and annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 will be ¥18.00 and ¥36.00, respectively.
3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net income
Net
attributable to
Sales revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
income
owners of the
per share
parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
31,000
(4.2)
500
(81.5)
500
(82.1)
300
(85.5)
20.94
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated financial results most recently announced: Yes
For details of the revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts, please refer to "Differences between Financial Forecasts and Actual Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, and Revisions to Full- Year Financial Forecasts and Year-End Dividend Forecasts," disclosed on October 27, 2022.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
14,440,000 shares
As of March 31, 2022
14,440,000 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022
111,140 shares
As of March 31, 2022
111,140 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2022
14,328,860 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021
14,328,860 shares
Note: Effective on October 1, 2021, the Company split one common share into five shares. The above numbers of shares were calculated under the assumption that this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
The forward-looking statements, including financial forecasts, contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Accordingly, they are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Note that actual results may differ materially from the forecasts for a number of reasons.
The Taoka Chemical Group's consolidated sales revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by ¥1,591 million compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥15,264 million. The Group posted operating income of ¥249 million, ordinary income of ¥279 million and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥191 million.
The financial results of Taoka Chemical by business segment for the six month period were as follows:
Division
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Millions of
Composition
Millions of
Composition
Millions of
Year-on-year
yen
ratio (%)
yen
ratio (%)
yen
rate (%)
Fine Chemicals
9,996
59.3
7,343
48.1
(2,652)
(26.5)
Functional Chemicals
1,964
11.7
1,638
10.7
(326)
(16.6)
Functional Polymers and
4,604
27.3
5,981
39.2
1,376
29.9
Additives
Chemicals Segment
16,566
98.3
14,963
98.0
(1,602)
(9.7)
Others
289
1.7
300
2.0
11
3.9
Total
16,855
100.0
15,264
100.0
(1,591)
(9.4)
Chemicals Segment
Sales revenue of this segment was ¥14,963 million, a ¥1,602 million decrease compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Fine Chemicals Division
Though shipments of agrochemical intermediates increased, shipments of monomers for optical resins decreased. As a result, the division sales revenue decreased by ¥2,652 million, to ¥7,343 million.
Functional Chemicals Division
Shipments of adhesives and rubber additives decreased. As a result, the division sales revenue decreased by ¥326 million to ¥1,638 million.
Functional Polymers and Additives Division
Though shipments of plasticizers and varnish decreased, their sales prices increased reflecting a steep rise in raw material prices. As a result, the division sales revenue increased by ¥1,376 million, to ¥5,981 million.
Others (Analytical Services)
Sales of evaluation of hazardous substances and asbestos analysis increased. As a result, the segment sales revenue increased by ¥11 million, to ¥300 million.
