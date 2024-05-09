SHENZHEN, China, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP, the "Company"), a developer of innovative smart cloud platform services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence solutions, today unveiled a new, upgraded AI-powered smart terminal. This cutting-edge platform integrates AI Generative Artificial Intelligence (AIGC) with Taoping's intelligent cloud platform technology and product capabilities, paving the way for intelligent, AI-driven smart terminals.

Taoping's new enhanced AI-powered smart terminals leverage high-end video displays to seamlessly integrate AI technology. This facilitates rapid interaction, data collection, analysis, and more, optimizing the user experience. Initially targeting advertisers, these enhanced terminals enable them to autonomously generate diverse advertising content such as text-to-image, posters, and video ads. This capability aligns with tailored promotional strategies, offering a high degree of customization. This capability allows the terminals to engage audiences naturally and instantly, significantly enhancing the efficacy of advertising media within Taoping's ecosystem.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, commented, "It's evident that AI has emerged as a central focus for our customers seeking cutting-edge terminal solutions. Over the past year, we've deliberately architected our new AI-powered smart terminals to capitalize on the advanced capabilities of AI, seamlessly integrating them with our renowned intelligent cloud platform technology. The initial feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. Our enhanced terminals not only promise to boost efficiency and cost-effectiveness for business owners, but they are also poised to elevate customer experiences. By delivering faster, more accurate service, they have the potential to reduce transaction costs significantly."

"This represents a significant milestone in Taoping's cloud strategy. While the initial application in advertising scenarios marks a promising start, we anticipate a much broader utilization of our new AI-powered smart terminals across various sectors including environmental protection, government affairs, retail, culture, and tourism. Our focus is firmly on leveraging these exciting opportunities to drive growth, supported comprehensively by the Company's expanded AI product series."

The integration of 3D simulated digital technology introduces groundbreaking interaction methods through AI technologies. Equipped with ultra-realistic dynamic service capabilities, advertisers from a variety of industries – including culture and tourism, catering, government affairs, finance, live streaming, and more – can now generate exclusive IP images that reflect with their unique characteristics.

At the same time, Taoping's new AI-powered smart terminals comprehensively optimize and upgrade multiple functions, such as intelligent auxiliary settings of advertising categories, scenarios, and specifications, as well as advertisements cloud storage and publishing. Covering every phase from content creation, precise publishing to marketing, and interaction with data analysis, Taoping's new AI-powered smart terminals will leverage AI to enhance each step of the process.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. For more information about Taoping, please visit www.taop.com. You can also follow us on X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, such as statements regarding our estimated future results of operations and financial position, our strategy and plans, and our objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results due to our limited operating history of providing smart cloud services, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of additional competing technologies, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the SEC available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

