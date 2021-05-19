Taoping : TAOP Launches New Subsidiary Taoping Digital Assets (Hong Ko...

SHENZHEN, May. 19, 2021 -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company"), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the establishment of its majority-owned subsidiary, Taoping Digital Assets (Hong Kong) Limited ("Taoping Digital Assets"). Taoping Digital Assets is a Hong Kong limited liability company and its main business is expected to be managing Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center and providing support to the Company's five business divisions from Hong Kong. Mr. Chi To Ip was appointed as president of Taoping Digital Assets.

Mr. Ip has more than 20 years of experience in IT technology and digital asset management and investment. He is an expert in business investment, IT data center project management and digital asset business analysis, with outstanding project planning and execution skills for profitability growth. Mr. Ip managed the HK$1 billion data center construction and digital asset project at China Rs Group Limited.

The launch of Taoping Digital Assets is expected to further enhance the Company's international competitiveness and overseas supply chain, and advance TAOP's global development plan.

"The launch of Taoping Digital Assets and the appointment of Mr. Ip marks another step of TAOP's global expansion strategy," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. "We believe Mr. Ip's extensive experience in IT and digital assets project management will help the implementation of TAOP's growth plan."