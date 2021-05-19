Log in
    TAOP   VGG8675V1195

TAOPING INC.

(TAOP)
Taoping : TAOP Launches New Subsidiary Taoping Digital Assets (Hong Ko...

05/19/2021
SHENZHEN, May. 19, 2021 -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company"), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the establishment of its majority-owned subsidiary, Taoping Digital Assets (Hong Kong) Limited ("Taoping Digital Assets"). Taoping Digital Assets is a Hong Kong limited liability company and its main business is expected to be managing Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center and providing support to the Company's five business divisions from Hong Kong. Mr. Chi To Ip was appointed as president of Taoping Digital Assets.

Mr. Ip has more than 20 years of experience in IT technology and digital asset management and investment. He is an expert in business investment, IT data center project management and digital asset business analysis, with outstanding project planning and execution skills for profitability growth. Mr. Ip managed the HK$1 billion data center construction and digital asset project at China Rs Group Limited.

The launch of Taoping Digital Assets is expected to further enhance the Company's international competitiveness and overseas supply chain, and advance TAOP's global development plan.

"The launch of Taoping Digital Assets and the appointment of Mr. Ip marks another step of TAOP's global expansion strategy," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. "We believe Mr. Ip&#39s extensive experience in IT and digital assets project management will help the implementation of TAOP's growth plan."

Disclaimer

Taoping Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 12:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,65 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,8 M 54,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 75,6%
Technical analysis trends TAOPING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jiang Huai Lin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhi Qiang Zhao President & Director
Liqiong Yan Chief Financial Officer
Guang Zeng Chen Chief Technology & Product Officer
Zhi Xiong Huang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAOPING INC.92.25%55
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.33.92%74 955
HP INC.34.36%40 315
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC62.76%23 155
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY37.81%21 248
GOERTEK INC.-1.66%19 026