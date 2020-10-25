Tap Oil : Correction of email address on Share Retention Form

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 26 October 2020 Level 2, 190 St Georges Terrace ASX:TAP Perth WA 6000 Australia T: +61 8 9485 1000 F: +61 8 9485 1060 E: info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

Tap Oil Limited - Correction of email address on non-marketable parcels buy-back Share Retention Form

Tap Oil Limited (Company) refers to its announcement dated 1 October 2020 confirming the dispatch of non-marketable parcel buy back documents to shareholders holding less than A$500 worth of fully paid ordinary shares as at 5.00pm (WST) on 28 September 2020 (Non-marketableParcel Holders).

The Company notifies shareholders of an error in the Share Retention Form sent to Non-marketable Parcel Holders. The Share Retention Form contained an incorrect email address to which Non- marketable Parcel Holders were instructed to send their completed form. The correct email address is tapoffer@linkmarketservices.com.au.

Attached is a letter sent to Non-marketable Parcel Holders today together with a corrected Share Retention Form.

If you are a Non-marketable Parcel Holder and you wish to retain your shares, you must complete and return your corrected Share Retention Form to Tap's share registry, Link Market Services by 5.00pm (WST) on 12 November 2020.

This error has no impact on the terms, timetable or price of the non-marketable parcels buy-back.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, or the non-marketable parcels buy-back more generally, please contact the Tap Oil Limited Information Line on 1300 650 320.

