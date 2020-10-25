Tap Oil : Correction of email address on Share Retention Form

Link Market Services
Correction of Email Address on Share Retention Form for Tap Oil Limited - Non-marketable parcels buy back facility
Please be advised that on 1 October 2020, a Share Retention Form was mailed to your registered address together with other documents in connection with Tap's non-marketable parcels buy back. The Share Retention Form contained an incorrect email address to which you were instructed to send your completed form. The incorrect email address was listed as tapoffer@linkmarketservice.com.au.
The correct email should be tapoffer@linkmarketservices.com.au.
An updated Share Retention Form with the correct email address is now enclosed.
If you wish to retain your shares you must complete and return the enclosed Share Retention Form to Tap's share registry, Link Market Services by 5:00 PM (WST) on 12 November 2020.
Given this error, even if you have already returned a completed Share Retention Form to the incorrect email address, you will now need to complete a new Share Retention Form and return it to the correct email address in order to retain your shares.
If you wish for your shares to be bought back under the Non-marketable Parcels Buy-back Facility, you do not need to take any action.
Link apologises for this error and any inconvenience this may have caused.
If you have any queries regarding this matter, please contact the Tap Oil Limited Information Line on 1300 650 320 (within Australia) or + 61 1300 650 320 (outside Australia).
