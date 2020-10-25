Log in
TAP OIL : Correction of email address on Share Retention Form
PU
10/12TAP OIL : Conditionality of resolutions in Notice of Meeting
PU
10/02TAP OIL : ASX approves formal delisting request
PU
Tap Oil : Correction of email address on Share Retention Form

10/25/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Tap Oil Limited

ABN 89

068 572 341

26 October 2020

Level 2, 190 St Georges

Terrace

ASX:TAP

Perth WA 6000

Australia

T: +61

8 9485

1000

F: +61

8 9485

1060

E: info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

Tap Oil Limited - Correction of email address on non-marketable parcels buy-back Share Retention Form

Tap Oil Limited (Company) refers to its announcement dated 1 October 2020 confirming the dispatch of non-marketable parcel buy back documents to shareholders holding less than A$500 worth of fully paid ordinary shares as at 5.00pm (WST) on 28 September 2020 (Non-marketableParcel Holders).

The Company notifies shareholders of an error in the Share Retention Form sent to Non-marketable Parcel Holders. The Share Retention Form contained an incorrect email address to which Non- marketable Parcel Holders were instructed to send their completed form. The correct email address is tapoffer@linkmarketservices.com.au.

Attached is a letter sent to Non-marketable Parcel Holders today together with a corrected Share Retention Form.

If you are a Non-marketable Parcel Holder and you wish to retain your shares, you must complete and return your corrected Share Retention Form to Tap's share registry, Link Market Services by 5.00pm (WST) on 12 November 2020.

This error has no impact on the terms, timetable or price of the non-marketable parcels buy-back.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, or the non-marketable parcels buy-back more generally, please contact the Tap Oil Limited Information Line on 1300 650 320.

Authorised by the Board of Tap Oil Limited

Investor enquiries

Link Market Services

Share Registry

Phone: 1300 650 320

1

Link Market Services

ABN 54 083 214 537

Level 12, 680 George Street Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 2 8280 7100 info@linkmarketservices.com.au

linkmarketservices.com.au

Dear shareholder(s)

Correction of Email Address on Share Retention Form for Tap Oil Limited - Non-marketable parcels buy back facility

Please be advised that on 1 October 2020, a Share Retention Form was mailed to your registered address together with other documents in connection with Tap's non-marketable parcels buy back. The Share Retention Form contained an incorrect email address to which you were instructed to send your completed form. The incorrect email address was listed as tapoffer@linkmarketservice.com.au.

The correct email should be tapoffer@linkmarketservices.com.au.

An updated Share Retention Form with the correct email address is now enclosed.

If you wish to retain your shares you must complete and return the enclosed Share Retention Form to Tap's share registry, Link Market Services by 5:00 PM (WST) on 12 November 2020.

Given this error, even if you have already returned a completed Share Retention Form to the incorrect email address, you will now need to complete a new Share Retention Form and return it to the correct email address in order to retain your shares.

If you wish for your shares to be bought back under the Non-marketable Parcels Buy-back Facility, you do not need to take any action.

Link apologises for this error and any inconvenience this may have caused.

If you have any queries regarding this matter, please contact the Tap Oil Limited Information Line on 1300 650 320 (within Australia) or + 61 1300 650 320 (outside Australia).

Yours sincerely

Capital Markets

Part of Link Group | Corporate Markets

ABN 89 068 572 341

REPLACEMENT

All Registry communications to:

Link Market Services Limited

Locked Bag A14

Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia Telephone: 1300 650 320

From outside Australia: +61 1300 650 320

Facsimile: +61 2 9287 0303

ASX Code: TAP

Website: www.linkmarketservices.com.au

SRN/HIN:

Number of Shares held as at the Record Date, 5:00pm (WST) on Monday, 28 September 2020:

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Please return this slip if you do notwish your Shares in Tap Oil Limited to be sold. If you do not understand this notice

you should immediately consult your financial adviser.

SHARE RETENTION FORM

If you wish to retain your Shareholding in Tap Oil Limited you must detach this slip and return it to Tap Oil's Registry, so that it is received no later than 5:00pm (WST), on Thursday, 12 November 2020. Slips may be mailed or delivered to the addresses below.

Mailing Address

Or

Email

Tap Oil Limited

tapoffer@linkmarketservices.com.au

C/- Link Market Services Limited

Locked Bag A14

SYDNEY SOUTH NSW 1235

THIS FORM

UST BE RECEIVED BY LINK ARKET SERVICES LIMITED

BY NO LATER THAN 5:00PM (WST) ON THURSDAY, 12 NOVEMBER 2020

If you require further information regarding this form, please contact the Tap Oil Limited Information Line on 1300 650 320 (within Australia) or +61 1300 650 320 (from outside Australia) between 8:30am and 5:30pm (WST) onday to Friday.

THIS IS PERSON LISED FORM FOR THE SOLE USE OF THE SHAREHOLDER AND HOLDING RECORDED ABOVE.

ABN 89 068 572 341

Please detach

SRN/HIN:

*X99999999999*

RETENTION LIP

I/We the hareholder(s) described above by returning this retention slip, hereby give notice that I/we wish to retain my/our Shareholding in Tap Oil Limited, pursuant to rule 5.4(a)(i) of the Company's Constitution.

  • DO NOT SELL MY SHARES

CONTACT DETAILS - Telephone number

Telephone number - after hours

Contact name

(

)

(

)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tap Oil Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 22:44:02 UTC

