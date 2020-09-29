Tap Oil : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 Level 2, 190 St George's Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia T: +61 8 9485 1000 F: +61 8 9485 1060 E: info@tapoil.com.au www.tapoil.com.au 29 September 2020 TAP OIL LIMITED - LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING GENERAL MEETING Tap Oil Limited (Tap or the Company) will be holding a general meeting of shareholders at 10:00am (WST) on 29 October 2020 (Meeting) via a virtual-only (online) meeting. In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 1) 2020, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Meeting's notice of meeting and accompanying explanatory statement (Notice of Meeting). Instead, the Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the following website link: http://www.tapoil.com.au/site/Investor-Centre. In addition, in light of the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held as a virtual-only (online) meeting and Shareholders will not be able to physically attend the Meeting. Although Tap understands and respects the importance of the Meeting to Shareholders, Tap takes seriously its responsibility to its Shareholders, employees and the wider community to slow the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding environments of heightened risk. The Meeting will proceed as detailed in the Notice of Meeting and the Meeting will be made accessible to Shareholders via a live video conference facility. Instructions to join the video conference will also be published on the ASX and Tap's website. Shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting by: voting their Shares prior to the Meeting by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice by no later than 10:00am (Perth time) on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, being not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Any proxy voting instructions received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting; submitting questions in advance of the Meeting by emailing the questions to info@tapoil.com.au by no later than 10:00am (Perth time) on 27 October 2020. The Chairman of the Meeting will endeavour to address as many of the more frequently raised relevant questions as possible during the Meeting. However, there may not be sufficient time available to address all of the questions raised. Please note that individual responses will not be sent to Shareholders; and attending virtually via the online platform by entering https://agmlive.link/TAP20 Once registered, shareholder/proxyholders will be able to lodge their vote in real time and ask questions using the virtual meeting platform on https://agmlive.link/TAP20.

A copy of your personalised proxy form is enclosed for your convenience. Please complete and return the attached proxy form to the Company's share registry, Link Market Services Limited: By post: Tap Oil Limited, c/- Link Market Services Ltd, Locked Bag A14, Sydney South NSW 1235 By fax: +61 2 9287 0309. Online: Proxy votes may also be lodged online using the following link: https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.com.au/Login.aspx/Login?issuer=TAP. Enter your Holder Identification Number (HIN)/ Security Reference Number (SRN) (which is shown on the front of your proxy form), postcode, security code (shown on the screen), tick the terms and conditions box and select 'Login'. Click on 'Voting' tab and follow the prompts. The Notice of Meeting is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial adviser, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser. If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the Notice of Meeting please contact the Company's share registry, Link Market Services on 1300 650 320. The situation is constantly evolving and the Company will continue to closely monitor guidance from the Federal and State Government for any impact on the proposed arrangements for the Meeting. If any changes are required, the Company will advise Shareholders by way of announcement on ASX and the details will also be made available on our website at www.tapoil.com.au. Tap thanks its Shareholders for their understanding during this difficult time. Authorised by the Board of Tap Oil Limited. Chris Newton Executive Chairman Investor enquiries Link Market Services Share Registry Phone: 1300 650 320

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 10:00am (WST) 29 October 2020 Held virtually from 190 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia

Notice of General Meeting Notice is given that a general meeting of Tap Oil Limited (ABN 89 068 572 341) (Company) will be held virtually from 190 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia on 29 October 2020 at 10:00am (WST) (General Meeting). The Explanatory Statement that accompanies and forms part of this Notice of Meeting describes the business to be considered at the General Meeting. Business of the meeting 1. Resolution 1: Delisting from Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 17.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the Company's removal from the Official List of the ASX on a date to be decided by ASX (being a date no earlier than one month after the date this resolution is passed), and that the Directors be authorised to do all things reasonably necessary to give effect to the delisting of the Company from the ASX." 2. Resolution 2: Approval of equal access off-marketbuy-back To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution: "That, subject to Resolution 1 being passed, for the purposes of section 257C(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and for all other purposes, Shareholders authorise and approve an off-market share buy-back of up to a total of two hundred and thirty million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (representing approximately 53.7% of the Company's issued ordinary shares as at 28 September 2020), on the terms described in the Explanatory Statement. 3. Resolution 3: Variation to terms of Retention Rights issued to Chris Newton, a Director of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to Resolution 1 being passed, for the purposes of section 195(4) of the Corporations Act, section 208 of the Corporations Act, and ASX Listing Rule 10.14, and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the variation of the terms of 1,826,023 Retention Rights held by Mr Chris Newton (or his nominee), a Director of the Company, which were set out in the notice of meeting dated 15 April 2019 and approved by shareholders on 25 May 2019, on the terms described in the Explanatory Statement." 4. Resolution 4: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Chris Newton, a Director of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to Resolution 1 being passed, for the purposes of section 195(4) of the Corporations Act, section 208 of the Corporations Act, and ASX Listing Rule 10.14, and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the variation of the terms of 1,826,023 Performance Rights held by Mr Chris Newton (or his nominee), a Director of the Company, which were set out in the notice of meeting dated 15 April 2019 and approved by shareholders on 25 May 2019, on the terms described in the Explanatory Statement." 5. Resolution 5: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Dr David King, a Director of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to Resolution 1 being passed, for the purposes of section 195(4) of the Corporations Act, section 208 of the Corporations Act, and ASX Listing Rule 10.11, and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the variation of the terms of 915,000 Performance Rights held by Dr David King (or his nominee), a Director of the Company, which were set out in the notice of meeting dated 21 April 2020 and approved by shareholders on 21 May 2020, on the terms described in the Explanatory Statement." 1

