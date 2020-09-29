Tap Oil : Notice under 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 Level 2,190 St George's Terrace 29 September 2020 Perth WA 6000 Australia ASX:TAP T: +61 8 9485 1000 F: +61 8 9485 1060

E: info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

Notice Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act")

Tap Oil Limited (Tap or the Company) advises that it has today issued 255,000 fully paid ordinary shares on conversion of performance rights.

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, a sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act. The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no information: that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the relevant Shares.

Authorised by the Board of Tap Oil Limited

