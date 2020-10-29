Tap Oil : Results of General Meeting

Tap Oil Limited (Tap or the Company) advises the outcome of resolutions put to the general meeting of shareholders held today, 29 October 2020.
All resolutions were carried on a poll:
Resolution 1: Delisting from Official List of ASX;
Resolution 2: Approval of equal access off-marketbuy-back;
Resolution 3: Variation to terms of Retention Rights issued to Chris Newton, a Director of the Company;
Resolution 4: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Chris Newton, a Director of the Company;
Resolution 5: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to David King, a Director of the Company;
Resolution 6: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Zane Lewis, a Director of the Company;
Resolution 7: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Kamarudin Baba, a Director of the Company.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to members of the Company at the general meeting.
Authorised by:
Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
Investor enquiries
Chris Newton
Derrick Wan
Executive Chairman
Commercial Manager
Phone: +618 9485 1000
Phone: +618 9485 1000
TAP OIL LIMITED
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
GENERAL MEETING
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in
person or by proxy on a poll (where
applicable) on a poll at the meeting
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
1
DELISTING FROM AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES
NA
206,605,202
67,359,113
5,258,292
19,100
282,348,756
68,675,513
19,100
Carried
EXCHANGE (ASX)
73.99%
24.12%
1.88%
80.44%
19.56%
2
APPROVAL OF EQUAL ACCESS OFF-MARKET
NA
220,851,817
47,186,823
5,393,922
5,809,145
298,017,401
47,216,823
5,809,145
Carried
BUY-BACK
80.77%
17.26%
1.97%
86.32%
13.68%
3
VARIATION TO TERMS OF RETENTION RIGHTS
NA
214,448,485
53,544,732
5,358,292
4,464,800
290,292,039
54,861,132
4,464,800
Carried
ISSUED TO CHRIS NEWTON, A DIRECTOR OF
78.45%
19.59%
1.96%
84.11%
15.89%
THE COMPANY
4
VARIATION TO TERMS OF PERFORMANCE
NA
214,456,485
53,536,732
5,358,292
4,464,800
290,300,039
54,853,132
4,464,800
Carried
RIGHTS ISSUED TO CHRIS NEWTON, A
78.45%
19.59%
1.96%
84.11%
15.89%
DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
5
VARIATION TO TERMS OF PERFORMANCE
NA
213,962,744
53,744,232
7,277,431
4,257,300
291,725,437
55,060,632
4,257,300
Carried
RIGHTS ISSUED TO DR DAVID KING, A DIRECTOR
77.81%
19.54%
2.65%
84.12%
15.88%
OF THE COMPANY
6
VARIATION TO TERMS OF PERFORMANCE
NA
213,954,744
53,752,232
7,277,431
4,257,300
291,717,437
55,068,632
4,257,300
Carried
RIGHTS ISSUED TO ZANE LEWIS, A DIRECTOR
77.81%
19.55%
2.65%
84.12%
15.88%
OF THE COMPANY
7
VARIATION TO TERMS OF PERFORMANCE
NA
213,954,744
53,752,232
7,277,431
4,257,300
291,717,437
55,068,632
4,257,300
Carried
RIGHTS ISSUED TO KAMARUDIN BABA, A
77.81%
19.55%
2.65%
84.12%
15.88%
DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Printed: 29/10/2020 2:02:12PM
This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System
Page 1 of 1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tap Oil Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 04:04:09 UTC