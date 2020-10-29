Tap Oil : Results of General Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 Level 2,190 St George's 29 October 2020 Terrace Perth WA 6000 ASX:TAP Australia T: +61 8 9485 1000 F: +61 8 9485 1060 E: info@tapoil.com.au www.tapoil.com.au

Results of General Meeting

Tap Oil Limited (Tap or the Company) advises the outcome of resolutions put to the general meeting of shareholders held today, 29 October 2020.

All resolutions were carried on a poll:

Resolution 1: Delisting from Official List of ASX;

Resolution 2: Approval of equal access off-marketbuy-back;

Resolution 3: Variation to terms of Retention Rights issued to Chris Newton, a Director of the Company;

Resolution 4: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Chris Newton, a Director of the Company;

Resolution 5: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to David King, a Director of the Company;

Resolution 6: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Zane Lewis, a Director of the Company;

Resolution 7: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Kamarudin Baba, a Director of the Company.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to members of the Company at the general meeting.

Authorised by:

Shannon Coates

Company Secretary