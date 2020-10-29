Log in
TAP OIL LIMITED

(TAP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/28
0.075 AUD   0.00%
10/27TAP OIL : September 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
10/25TAP OIL : Correction of email address on Share Retention Form
PU
10/12TAP OIL : Conditionality of resolutions in Notice of Meeting
PU
Tap Oil : Results of General Meeting

10/29/2020 | 12:05am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Tap Oil Limited

ABN 89 068 572 341

Level 2,190 St George's

29 October 2020

Terrace

Perth WA 6000

ASX:TAP

Australia

T: +61 8 9485 1000

F: +61 8 9485 1060

E: info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

Results of General Meeting

Tap Oil Limited (Tap or the Company) advises the outcome of resolutions put to the general meeting of shareholders held today, 29 October 2020.

All resolutions were carried on a poll:

Resolution 1: Delisting from Official List of ASX;

Resolution 2: Approval of equal access off-marketbuy-back;

Resolution 3: Variation to terms of Retention Rights issued to Chris Newton, a Director of the Company;

Resolution 4: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Chris Newton, a Director of the Company;

Resolution 5: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to David King, a Director of the Company;

Resolution 6: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Zane Lewis, a Director of the Company;

Resolution 7: Variation to terms of Performance Rights issued to Kamarudin Baba, a Director of the Company.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to members of the Company at the general meeting.

Authorised by:

Shannon Coates

Company Secretary

Investor enquiries

Chris Newton

Derrick Wan

Executive Chairman

Commercial Manager

Phone: +618 9485 1000

Phone: +618 9485 1000

TAP OIL LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 29 October, 2020

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in

person or by proxy on a poll (where

applicable) on a poll at the meeting

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

1

DELISTING FROM AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES

NA

206,605,202

67,359,113

5,258,292

19,100

282,348,756

68,675,513

19,100

Carried

EXCHANGE (ASX)

73.99%

24.12%

1.88%

80.44%

19.56%

2

APPROVAL OF EQUAL ACCESS OFF-MARKET

NA

220,851,817

47,186,823

5,393,922

5,809,145

298,017,401

47,216,823

5,809,145

Carried

BUY-BACK

80.77%

17.26%

1.97%

86.32%

13.68%

3

VARIATION TO TERMS OF RETENTION RIGHTS

NA

214,448,485

53,544,732

5,358,292

4,464,800

290,292,039

54,861,132

4,464,800

Carried

ISSUED TO CHRIS NEWTON, A DIRECTOR OF

78.45%

19.59%

1.96%

84.11%

15.89%

THE COMPANY

4

VARIATION TO TERMS OF PERFORMANCE

NA

214,456,485

53,536,732

5,358,292

4,464,800

290,300,039

54,853,132

4,464,800

Carried

RIGHTS ISSUED TO CHRIS NEWTON, A

78.45%

19.59%

1.96%

84.11%

15.89%

DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

5

VARIATION TO TERMS OF PERFORMANCE

NA

213,962,744

53,744,232

7,277,431

4,257,300

291,725,437

55,060,632

4,257,300

Carried

RIGHTS ISSUED TO DR DAVID KING, A DIRECTOR

77.81%

19.54%

2.65%

84.12%

15.88%

OF THE COMPANY

6

VARIATION TO TERMS OF PERFORMANCE

NA

213,954,744

53,752,232

7,277,431

4,257,300

291,717,437

55,068,632

4,257,300

Carried

RIGHTS ISSUED TO ZANE LEWIS, A DIRECTOR

77.81%

19.55%

2.65%

84.12%

15.88%

OF THE COMPANY

7

VARIATION TO TERMS OF PERFORMANCE

NA

213,954,744

53,752,232

7,277,431

4,257,300

291,717,437

55,068,632

4,257,300

Carried

RIGHTS ISSUED TO KAMARUDIN BABA, A

77.81%

19.55%

2.65%

84.12%

15.88%

DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 29/10/2020 2:02:12PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Tap Oil Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 04:04:09 UTC

