Alan Lau Joins Tapestry Board of Directors

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Alan Lau has been appointed to Tapestry’s Board of Directors. The appointment of Mr. Lau to the Board brings the membership to eleven.

Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said, "We are extremely pleased that Alan Lau has agreed to join our Board. As we continue to further refine our digital strategy across our portfolio of brands, Alan’s broad experience in engaging consumers across digital channels, leveraging technology and data analytics, as well as deep knowledge of the important China market, will be invaluable assets."

"The Tapestry Board seeks to bring a diversity of experiences and perspectives to our deliberations. We are delighted to have found a true digital innovator and entrepreneur in Alan," said Anne Gates, Chair of the Board of Tapestry, Inc. "I am certain he will bring important and unique insights to our conversation as Tapestry navigates an increasingly fast-paced retail environment."

Alan Lau became Chief Business Officer for Animoca Brands in July 2022. In this role, Mr. Lau oversees and provides support to the company’s more than 340 portfolio companies and leads M&A and business development.

Before joining Animoca Brands, Alan was chairman and CEO of Tencent WeSure, a fintech company that he co-founded to offer disruptive, affordable Internet insurance to WeChat users. WeSure insures over 100 million families in China and is ranked the #1 insurtech platform by Hurun Institute. Prior to Tencent, he was Asia head for McKinsey Digital, supporting both Big Tech companies and sector incumbents to execute their digital strategy. Before entering the tech space, Alan was in corporate finance, first at Citibank and then at McKinsey & Company, where he was the Greater China head for the Corporate Finance Practice, in charge of M&A and deal structuring support. Alan is a recognized leader in the art space, sitting on multiple museum boards including being the vice-chair of M+ in Hong Kong and co-chair of the Asia committees at both Tate and The Guggenheim. Alan obtained his master’s degree in Engineering from Oxford University.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Lau said, "I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Tapestry, a truly innovative, brand led company. I look forward to supporting the company and helping to inform both its digital strategies and global development plans as it continues to drive long-term sustainable growth."

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that’s equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what’s possible. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.tapestry.com/investors. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

