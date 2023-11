Nov 9 (Reuters) - Coach parent Tapestry, which agreed to buy rival Capri in August, missed first-quarter sales expectations on Thursday amid persistent decline in demand for its luxury handbags and shoes in the key North America market.

The company's net sales were flat at $1.51 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected $1.54 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)