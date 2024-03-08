BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by April 15 whether to clear Coach parent Tapestry's $8.5 billion acquisition of Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings, according to a European Commission filing.

Tapestry sought EU approval on Wednesday for the deal that would create an American fashion powerhouse to challenge larger European rivals such as Paris-listed LVMH for a bigger share of the global luxury market.

The European Union's competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without conditions after a preliminary review or open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns.

Capri's brands include Versace and Jimmy Choo, while Tapestry owns Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Milla Nissi)