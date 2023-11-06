Tapestry, Inc. is a global house of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company's brands include Coach, Kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. The Company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment includes global sales of Coach products to customers through Coach operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Kate Spade segment includes global sales primarily of kate spade new york brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third-party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes global sales of Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores, sales to wholesale customers, through e-commerce sites, and through independent third-party distributors.