Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tapestry, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPR   US8760301072

TAPESTRY, INC.

(TPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tapestry, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/17/2022 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2022.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that’s equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what’s possible. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.tapestry.com/investors. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TAPESTRY, INC.
06:46aTapestry, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/14Barclays Lifts Tapestry's Price Target to $51 From $48, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/11UBS Adjusts Tapestry Price Target to $48 From $44, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/10TAPESTRY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Novartis, Sika...
02/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Inflation rises more than expected
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Tapestry, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10Tapestry Reports Higher Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Net Sales; Shares Climb Premarket
MT
02/10TAPESTRY : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10TAPESTRY : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAPESTRY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 760 M - -
Net income 2022 984 M - -
Net Debt 2022 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 10 805 M 10 805 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 14 250
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart TAPESTRY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tapestry, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAPESTRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,93 $
Average target price 54,55 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joanne C. Crevoiserat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Anne Gates Chairman
Ashish Parmar VP-IT Supply Chain & Enterprise Software Engineer
Thomas A. Glaser Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAPESTRY, INC.0.81%10 805
INDITEX-10.87%90 055
KERING-10.51%88 995
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.35%57 017
ROSS STORES, INC.-15.83%33 814
HENNES & MAURITZ AB0.69%31 970