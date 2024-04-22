Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today issued the following statement in response to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) attempt to block its proposed acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI), a global luxury fashion group consisting of Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors:

“There is no question that this is a pro-competitive, pro-consumer deal and that the FTC fundamentally misunderstands both the marketplace and the way in which consumers shop. Tapestry and Capri operate in an intensely competitive and highly fragmented industry alongside hundreds of rival brands, including both established players and new entrants.

We also compete for consumers who are cross-shopping a wide range of channels and brands along a vast pricing spectrum when considering what to purchase. The reality is that consumers have a host of choices when shopping for luxury handbags and accessories, footwear, and apparel, and they are exercising them.

The bottom line is that Tapestry and Capri face competitive pressures from both lower- and higher-priced products. In bringing this case, the FTC has chosen to ignore the reality of today’s dynamic and expanding $200 billion global luxury industry.

This transaction will unite six brands that offer products across a wide range of categories. With Capri, Tapestry will gain access to a broader set of global luxury consumers and geographies and will drive sustainable, healthy growth for Capri’s iconic brands, building desire and engagement with consumers globally. Tapestry has a strong record of not only innovating for consumers but also providing industry-leading wages and benefits for our employees. The combined company will continue to set the bar for both consumer and employee experiences.

We have full confidence in the merits and pro-competitive nature of this transaction. It will bring significant benefits to the combined company’s customers, employees, partners, and shareholders in the U.S. and around the world. We have strong legal arguments in defense of this transaction and look forward to presenting them in court and working expeditiously to close the transaction in calendar year 2024.”

The FTC is the last regulator yet to approve the transaction.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that’s equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what’s possible. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.tapestry.com/investors. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Tapestry’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

