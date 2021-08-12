Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tapestry, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPR   US8760301072

TAPESTRY, INC.

(TPR)
Tapestry, Inc :. to Host FY21 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call

08/12/2021 | 06:46am EDT
On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter and year-end results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-866-847-4217 or 1-203-518-9845 and provide the Conference ID 6727129. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on August 19th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-283-4641 or 1-402-220-0851 and enter the Conference ID 6727129.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that’s equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what’s possible. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.tapestry.com/investors. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.


© Business Wire 2021
