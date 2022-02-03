Log in
    TPR   US8760301072

TAPESTRY, INC.

(TPR)
Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY22 Second Quarter Earnings Call

02/03/2022 | 06:46am EST
On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2022 second quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-866-847-4217 or 1-203-518-9845 and provide the Conference ID 9674276. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on February 10th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-283-4641 or 1-402-220-0851.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that’s equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what’s possible. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.tapestry.com/investors. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.


© Business Wire 2022
