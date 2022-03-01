Log in
    TPR   US8760301072

TAPESTRY, INC.

(TPR)
Tapestry, Inc. to Present at Bank of America's Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

03/01/2022 | 06:46am EST
Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, available to the general public, and archived for a period of five business days. To access the presentation, log onto Tapestry’s Investor Relations website or utilize Bank of America’s webcast link.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that’s equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what’s possible. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.tapestry.com/investors. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

This information to be made available in this press release may contain forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “can,” "should," "expect," “potential,” "intend," "estimate," "continue," "project," "guidance," "forecast," “outlook,” “commit,” "anticipate," “goal,” “leveraging,” “sharpening,” transforming,” “creating,” accelerating,” “enhancing,” “innovation,” “drive,” “targeting,” “assume,” “plan,” “progress,” “confident,” “future,” “uncertain,” “on track,” “achieve,” “strategic,” “growth,” “we see significant growth opportunities,” “view,” “stretching what’s possible,” or comparable terms. Future results may differ materially from management's current expectations, based upon a number of important factors, including risks and uncertainties such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic , including impacts on our supply chain, the ability to control costs and successfully execute our growth strategies, expected economic trends, the ability to anticipate consumer preferences, risks associated with operating in international markets and our global sourcing activities, our ability to achieve intended benefits, cost savings and synergies from acquisitions, the risk of cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security breaches, the impact of pending and potential future legal proceedings, and the impact of legislation, etc. In addition, purchases of shares of the Company’s common stock will be made subject to market conditions and at prevailing market prices. Please refer to the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a complete list of risks and important factors. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
