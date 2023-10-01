2,035,500 Equity Shares of Tapi Fruit Processing Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.

October 30, 2023 Share

2,035,500 Equity Shares of Tapi Fruit Processing Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 375 days starting from 21-SEP-2022 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

Pursuant to the Regulations 236 and 238 of SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of at least 20% of the post Issue Equity Share capital of Company held by Promoters shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment in this Issue. As on date of this Draft Prospectus, Promoters holds 28,06,500 Equity Shares constituting 99.26% of the Pre-Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of Company, which are eligible for Promoters? Contribution.

Pursuant to regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, other than the Equity Shares held by our Promoters, which will be locked-in as minimum Promoters? contribution for three years, all pre-Issue 20,35,500 Equity Shares shall be subject to lock-in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment in this Issue.



Pursuant to regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, other than the Equity Shares held by Promoters, which will be locked-in as minimum Promoters? contribution for three years, all pre-Issue [?] Equity Shares shall be subject to lock-in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in this Issue