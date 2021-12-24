Log in
    TAPM   US8760372016

TAPINATOR, INC.

(TAPM)
Tapinator : Charitable Grants

12/24/2021 | 01:27pm EST
INSIDER TRANSACTIONS REPORT - TAPINATOR, INC.

December 24, 2021

CHARITABLE GRANT BY ILYA NIKOLAYEV

On December 20, 2021, Ilya Nikolayev, the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Tapinator, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), made a charitable contribution grant of 5,000 shares of the Company's common stock owned by him to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

After giving effect to the transaction referenced above, Mr. Nikolayev directly owns 77,924 shares of the Company's common stock, or 13.8% of the 564,962 shares of the Company's common stock currently outstanding.

CHARITABLE GRANT BY ANDREW MERKATZ

On December 20, 2021, Andrew Merkatz, the President, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Company, made a charitable contribution grant of 5,000 shares of the Company's common stock owned by him to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

After giving effect to the transaction referenced above, Mr. Merkatz directly or indirectly owns

36,500 shares of the Company's common stock, or 6.5% of the 564,962 shares of the Company's common stock currently outstanding.

The 36,500 shares owned by Mr. Merkatz is comprised of the following: (i) 20,551 shares of common stock, (ii) 7,988 shares of common stock held by Lucienne Merkatz 2013 Trust for which Mr. Merkatz disclaims beneficial ownership, and (iii) 7,961 shares of common stock held by Sebastian Merkatz 2013 Trust for which Mr. Merkatz disclaims beneficial ownership.

Disclaimer

Tapinator Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 18:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
