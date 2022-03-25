Tapinator : Insider Purchases

INSIDER TRANSACTIONS REPORT - TAPINATOR, INC.

March 25, 2022

PURCHASES BY ANDREW MERKATZ

On March 23, 2022, Andrew Merkatz, the President, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Tapinator, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), purchased 4,000 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy at a weighted average per share price of $3.46 for an aggregate purchase price of $13,840.

On March 24, 2022, Mr. Merkatz also purchased 1,750 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy at a weighted average per share price of $3.81 for an aggregate purchase price of $6,667

After giving effect to the transactions referenced above, Mr. Merkatz directly or indirectly owns 188,250 shares of the Company's common stock, or 6.7% of the 2,824,810 shares of the Company's common stock currently outstanding.

The 188,250 shares owned by Mr. Merkatz is comprised of the following: (i) 108,505 shares of common stock, (ii) 39,940 shares of common stock held by Lucienne Merkatz 2013 Trust for which Mr. Merkatz disclaims beneficial ownership, and (iii) 39,805 shares of common stock held by Sebastian Merkatz 2013 Trust for which Mr. Merkatz disclaims beneficial ownership.

All share numbers referenced above reflect the Company's recently announced stock dividend which was effective March 17, 2022 whereby the Company's stockholders received a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share.

PURCHASES BY ILYA NIKOLAYEV

On March 25, 2022, Ilya Nikolayev, the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Company, purchased 1,000 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy at a weighted average price per share price of $3.95 for an aggregate purchase price of $3,950.

After giving effect to the transactions referenced above, Mr. Nikolayev directly owns 390,620 shares of the Company's common stock, or 13.8% of the 2,824,810 shares of the Company's common stock currently outstanding.

All share numbers referenced above reflect the Company's recently announced stock dividend which was effective March 17, 2022 whereby the Company's stockholders received a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share.