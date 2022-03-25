Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tapinator, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAPM   US8760372016

TAPINATOR, INC.

(TAPM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tapinator : Insider Purchases

03/25/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSIDER TRANSACTIONS REPORT - TAPINATOR, INC.

March 25, 2022

PURCHASES BY ANDREW MERKATZ

On March 23, 2022, Andrew Merkatz, the President, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Tapinator, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), purchased 4,000 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy at a weighted average per share price of $3.46 for an aggregate purchase price of $13,840.

On March 24, 2022, Mr. Merkatz also purchased 1,750 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy at a weighted average per share price of $3.81 for an aggregate purchase price of $6,667

After giving effect to the transactions referenced above, Mr. Merkatz directly or indirectly owns 188,250 shares of the Company's common stock, or 6.7% of the 2,824,810 shares of the Company's common stock currently outstanding.

The 188,250 shares owned by Mr. Merkatz is comprised of the following: (i) 108,505 shares of common stock, (ii) 39,940 shares of common stock held by Lucienne Merkatz 2013 Trust for which Mr. Merkatz disclaims beneficial ownership, and (iii) 39,805 shares of common stock held by Sebastian Merkatz 2013 Trust for which Mr. Merkatz disclaims beneficial ownership.

All share numbers referenced above reflect the Company's recently announced stock dividend which was effective March 17, 2022 whereby the Company's stockholders received a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share.

PURCHASES BY ILYA NIKOLAYEV

On March 25, 2022, Ilya Nikolayev, the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Company, purchased 1,000 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy at a weighted average price per share price of $3.95 for an aggregate purchase price of $3,950.

After giving effect to the transactions referenced above, Mr. Nikolayev directly owns 390,620 shares of the Company's common stock, or 13.8% of the 2,824,810 shares of the Company's common stock currently outstanding.

All share numbers referenced above reflect the Company's recently announced stock dividend which was effective March 17, 2022 whereby the Company's stockholders received a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share.

Disclaimer

Tapinator Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:36:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAPINATOR, INC.
03/21Tapinator, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16Tapinator Announces Dividend of Common Stock
PR
03/11TAPINATOR : OTC Markets Disclosure Statement
PU
03/11Tapinator Announces Record 2021 Financial Results
PR
03/11Tapinator, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 11, 2022
CI
2021TAPINATOR : Charitable Grants
PU
2021Tapinator Provides Update on Crypto Trillionaire Mobile Game
PR
2021Tapinator, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2021Tapinator Announces Record Q3 2021 Financial Results
PR
2021Earnings Flash (TAPM) TAPINATOR Reports Q3 Revenue $1.5M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,84 M - -
Net income 2021 0,67 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,74 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,3 M 11,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 13,6%
Chart TAPINATOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tapinator, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ilya Nikolayev Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Merkatz President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Teymour Farman-Farmaian Independent Director
Brian Chan Secretary, Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAPINATOR, INC.0.00%11
SNAP INC.-21.22%60 180
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-15.49%4 771
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-36.98%4 076
ANGI INC.-34.74%3 015