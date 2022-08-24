Tapinator : Insider Purchases

INSIDER TRANSACTIONS REPORT - TAPINATOR, INC.

August 24, 2022

PURCHASES BY ILYA NIKOLAYEV

On August 22, 2022, Ilya Nikolayev, the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Tapinator, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), purchased 1,100 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy at a weighted average price per share price of $1.51 for an aggregate purchase price of $1,661.

On August 23, 2022, Mr. Nikolayev purchased 3,000 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy at a weighted average price per share price of $1.51 for an aggregate purchase price of $4,530.

After giving effect to the transactions referenced above, Mr. Nikolayev directly owns 405,520 shares of the Company's common stock, or 14.4% of the 2,824,814 shares of the Company's common stock currently outstanding.

All share numbers referenced above reflect the Company's recently announced stock dividend which was effective March 17, 2022 whereby the Company's stockholders received a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share.