Tapinator : June 30 2022 and 2021 Interim Financial Statements - Amended
TAPINATOR, INC.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Quarterly Financial Statements (Unaudited):
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Consolidated Statements of Operations For The Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity For The Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TAPINATOR, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
2022
2021
Current assets:
Cash
$
625,063
$
1,175,181
Accounts receivable
325,513
477,121
Prepaid expenses
400,204
447,942
Total current assets
1,350,780
2,100,244
Property and equipment, net
50,020
57,279
Right-to-use asset
377,358
415,408
Software development costs, net
504,430
425,530
Investments in digital assets, net
1,269,653
778,818
Investments in digital currency
45,429
26,563
Security deposits
29,244
51,943
Total assets
$
3,626,914
$
3,855,785
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
296,071
$
1,125,881
Due to director
10,000
10,000
Due to related parties
30,104
47,906
Deferred revenue
1,202,132
1,287,335
Share settlement liability
40,000
90,000
Lease liability - short term
77,887
68,350
Total current liabilities
1,656,194
2,629,472
Long term liabilities:
Lease liability - long term
322,063
361,845
Total long-term liabilities
322,063
361,845
Total liabilities
1,978,257
2,991,317
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,532,500 shares authorized
with any series of designation; no shares issued at June 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized;
2,824,814 and 2,824,810 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,
2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
2,825
2,825
Additional paid-in capital
14,233,381
14,182,416
Treasury stock at cost, 21,875 shares at June 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021
(91,875)
(91,875)
Accumulated deficit
(12,495,674)
(13,228,898)
Total stockholders' equity
1,648,657
864,468
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,626,914
$
3,855,785
The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.
TAPINATOR, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
1,395,549
$
1,420,437
$
3,077,031
$
2,636,342
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue excluding depreciation and
amortization
421,406
451,167
885,653
838,117
Research and development
47,238
84,662
123,262
173,811
Marketing and public relations
238,418
143,072
397,157
325,338
General and administrative
432,619
387,364
962,365
765,357
Amortization of software development costs
79,525
89,771
155,175
167,854
Depreciation and amortization of other
assets
3,630
1,013
7,260
1,765
Total expenses
1,222,836
1,157,049
2,530,872
2,272,242
Operating income
172,713
263,388
546,159
364,100
Other income (expense)
Gain on sale of digital assets, net
195,734
1,441
488,816
1,441
Loss on impairment of digital assets
(452,846)
-
(452,846)
-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109,231
|
Share settlement expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
(93,555)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(93,555)
|
Gain on digital asset dividends & airdrops
|
|
7,794
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
145,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Gain on sale of investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
-
|
|
|
(629)
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,251)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
(249,318)
|
|
|
(92,743)
|
|
|
187,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,866
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(76,605)
|
|
|
170,645
|
|
|
733,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
378,966
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
-
|
|
|
45,348
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74,480
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(76,605)
|
$
|
215,993
|
$
|
733,224
|
|
|
$
|
453,446
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share - basic
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
Net income (loss) per common share -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
Weighted average common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding - basic
|
|
2,824,814
|
|
|
2,815,680
|
|
|
2,824,814
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,781,575
|
Weighted average common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding - diluted
|
|
2,824,814
|
|
|
2,898,420
|
|
|
2,859,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,847,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
F-3
TAPINATOR, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
Paid-In-
|
Accumulated
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
Balances at December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
Total
|
2,755,025
|
$
|
|
2,755
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
14,019,226
|
|
$
|
(13,894,478
|
)
|
$
|
(91,875)
|
|
|
$
|
35,628
|
Stock based compensation
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
20,285
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
20,285
|
Exercise of warrants
|
39,985
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
237,453
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
237,453
|
Balances at March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
2,795,010
|
$
|
|
2,795
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
14,039,503
|
|
$ (13,657,025)
|
|
$
|
(91,875)
|
$
|
293,398
|
Stock based compensation
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
20,285
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20,285
|
Share settlement
|
5,500
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
93,549
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
93,555
|
Repurchase of shares
|
(938)
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(13,749)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13,750)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
215,993
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
215,993
|
|
Balances at June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
2,799,572
|
|
$
|
|
2,800
|
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,139,588
|
$
|
(13,441,032)
|
|
$
|
(91,875)
|
|
|
$609,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
Paid-In-
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
Balances at December 31, 2021
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
Total
|
2,824,810
|
$
|
|
2,825
|
-
|
$
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
14,182,416
|
|
$ (13,228,898)
|
|
$
|
(91,875)
|
|
|
$
|
864,468
|
Stock based compensation
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
27,765
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
27,765
|
Stock dividend rounding
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
809,829
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
809,829
|
Balances at March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
2,824,814
|
$
|
|
2,825
|
-
|
$
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
14,210,181
|
$(12,419,069)
|
|
$
|
(91,875)
|
$
|
1,702,062
|
Stock based compensation
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
23,200
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
23,200
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
(76,605)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(76,605)
|
|
Balances at June 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
2,824,814
|
|
$
|
|
2,825
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
14,233,381
|
|
|
$ (12,495,674)
|
|
$ (91,875)
|
|
|
$1,648,657
|
The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.
F-4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tapinator Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 00:15:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about TAPINATOR, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales
|
|Net income
|
|Net Debt
|
|P/E ratio
|
|Yield
|
|
|Capitalization
|
3,81 M
3,81 M
-
|EV / Sales -1
|
|EV / Sales 0
|
|Nbr of Employees
|6
|Free-Float
|13,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution