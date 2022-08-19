Tapinator : June 30 2022 and 2021 Interim Financial Statements - Amended

TAPINATOR, INC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Quarterly Financial Statements (Unaudited): Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 F-2 Consolidated Statements of Operations For The Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 F-3 Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity For The Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 F-4 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 F-5 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements F-6 F-1

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION TAPINATOR, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, Assets 2022 2021 Current assets: Cash $ 625,063 $ 1,175,181 Accounts receivable 325,513 477,121 Prepaid expenses 400,204 447,942 Total current assets 1,350,780 2,100,244 Property and equipment, net 50,020 57,279 Right-to-use asset 377,358 415,408 Software development costs, net 504,430 425,530 Investments in digital assets, net 1,269,653 778,818 Investments in digital currency 45,429 26,563 Security deposits 29,244 51,943 Total assets $ 3,626,914 $ 3,855,785 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 296,071 $ 1,125,881 Due to director 10,000 10,000 Due to related parties 30,104 47,906 Deferred revenue 1,202,132 1,287,335 Share settlement liability 40,000 90,000 Lease liability - short term 77,887 68,350 Total current liabilities 1,656,194 2,629,472 Long term liabilities: Lease liability - long term 322,063 361,845 Total long-term liabilities 322,063 361,845 Total liabilities 1,978,257 2,991,317 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,532,500 shares authorized with any series of designation; no shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 2,824,814 and 2,824,810 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,825 2,825 Additional paid-in capital 14,233,381 14,182,416 Treasury stock at cost, 21,875 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (91,875) (91,875) Accumulated deficit (12,495,674) (13,228,898) Total stockholders' equity 1,648,657 864,468 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,626,914 $ 3,855,785 The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. F-2

TAPINATOR, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,395,549 $ 1,420,437 $ 3,077,031 $ 2,636,342 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue excluding depreciation and amortization 421,406 451,167 885,653 838,117 Research and development 47,238 84,662 123,262 173,811 Marketing and public relations 238,418 143,072 397,157 325,338 General and administrative 432,619 387,364 962,365 765,357 Amortization of software development costs 79,525 89,771 155,175 167,854 Depreciation and amortization of other assets 3,630 1,013 7,260 1,765 Total expenses 1,222,836 1,157,049 2,530,872 2,272,242 Operating income 172,713 263,388 546,159 364,100 Other income (expense) Gain on sale of digital assets, net 195,734 1,441 488,816 1,441 Loss on impairment of digital assets (452,846) - (452,846) - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 109,231 Share settlement expense - (93,555) - (93,555) Gain on digital asset dividends & airdrops 7,794 - 145,682 - Gain on sale of investments - - 5,091 - Interest expense, net - (629) 322 (2,251) Total other income (expense) (249,318) (92,743) 187,065 14,866 Income (loss) before income taxes (76,605) 170,645 733,224 378,966 Income tax benefit - 45,348 - 74,480 Net income (loss) $ (76,605) $ 215,993 $ 733,224 $ 453,446 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.03) $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.16 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.03) $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 2,824,814 2,815,680 2,824,814 2,781,575 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2,824,814 2,898,420 2,859,765 2,847,980 The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. F-3