    TQM   MA0000012205

TAQA MOROCCO S.A.

(TQM)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
1070.00 MAD   +0.94%
1070.00 MAD   +0.94%
09:54aTQM : Payment of dividend
PU
05/30TAQA Morocco S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/18TAQA Morocco S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
TQM : Payment of dividend

07/22/2022 | 09:54am EDT
ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 22/07/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-096

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

TAQA MOROCCO

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "TAQA MOROCCO"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "TAQA MOROCCO" general meeting held on 24/05/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "TAQA MOROCCO" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

TQM

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

35,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

35,00

Ex-dividend date

14/09/2022

Dividend Payment date

23/09/2022

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 22/07/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

TAQA Morocco SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 13:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
